Tarpley and the Flock Blank Ghost Hounds

July 25, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks shut out the Spire City Ghost Hounds 3-0 in seven innings on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Both teams exchanged zeroes until the bottom of the fourth inning when the Ducks plated two runs against Ghost Hounds starter David Kubiak on Alex Dickerson's RBI groundout to third base and Brian Goodwin's RBI single to right field. A leadoff solo home run to left by Wilson Ramos in the fifth extended the Ducks advantage to three.

Ducks starter Stephen Tarpley (4-5) earned the win, tossing five and two-thirds scoreless innings, allowing five hits and three walks while striking out five. Kubiak (6-4) took the loss, giving up three runs on six hits over six innings with two strikeouts. Kevin Quackenbush picked up his 10th save of the season with a 1-2-3 seventh inning.

Alejandro De Aza led the Ducks offensively with a pair of hits.

The Ducks and Ghost Hounds continue their three-game set on Wednesday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Leo Rosales Oversized Baseball Cards as part of the 2013 Championship 10th Anniversary Series. It's also a Waddle In Wednesday, and fans will be able to enjoy a $10 off special on Ducks Patriotic T-Shirts at the Waddle In Shop throughout the game. Right-hander Matt Solter (4-4, 5.56) takes the mound for the Ducks against Ghost Hounds lefty Jake Fisher (1-4, 5.26).

Tickets to the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on Flo Baseball.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.