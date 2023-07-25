Atlantic League Bullpen, 7.25.23

The Week That Was: York's WellSpan Park was vandalized around the July 4 weekend. A yet-to-be-determined substance was poured on the professionally manicured grass at the ballpark, resulting in large swaths of brown areas where the grass has been killed. A $5,000 reward is offered.

Streaking: Lancaster's Joseph Carpenter is riding the league's longest current hitting streak at 12 straight... Carpenter has scored a run in his last nine games... High Point's D.J. Burt has reached base in 32 consecutive games... York's Trent Giambrone has an extra base hit in his last six games... Charleston's Joe Testa has won four straight games... Staten Island's Williams Ramirez has not allowed a hit in eight straight appearances... Charleston has collected double figure hits in four straight contests.

Trifectas: Lexington's Thomas Dillard hit three homers vs. Lancaster on 7/20 while Charleston's Telvin Nash earned the hat trick on 7/21 vs. Spire City.

Walk-offs: Charleston walked off York 3-2 in the first game of a DH on 7/19 on a Diego Goris single... Spire City walked off Charleston 8-7 on 7/22 on a Leobaldo Cabrera homer... Staten Island's 8-7 walk-off win over Lexington on 7/23 was courtesy of a two-run single by Luis Castro.

Grand Slams: Long Island's Brantley Bell vs. So. Maryland on 7/19.

Milestones: The Long Island Ducks have 1,597 all-time wins and are closing in on No. 1,600. The Ducks would be the first club to hit that mark... Charleston's Telvin Nash now has 116 career ALPB homers, the eighth-most in league history and one behind Blake Gailen's 117... Nash is one RBI shy of 300 for his career... Spire City's Dave Kubiak enters the week an inning and 2/3 shy of 500 innings for his career, and needs seven strikeouts to hit 500.

Midweek Marvels: Spire City's Kole Cottam had a pair of homers and four RBI vs. Staten Island on 7/19... Lancaster's Joseph Carpenter drove in five runs vs. Lexington on 7/19... Carpenter drove in eight runs vs. Lancaster... Lexington's Thomas Dillard had three homers and five RBI vs. Lancaster on 7/20... He drilled four homers and drove in eight runs vs. the 'Stormers... Dillard slashed .643/1.700/2.343 in the series... Two recent Staten Island signees, Chris Brito and Bobby Sparling, combined for seven hits and nine RBI vs. Spire City on 7/20... Shawon Dunston, Jr. went 7-for-10 in Lancaster's midweek series vs. Lexington... Spire City's Luke Becker had five extra base hits vs. Staten Island.

Weekend Wonders: So. Maryland's Ian Yetsko drove in five runs vs. Gastonia on 7/21...Charleston's Telvin Nash blasted three homers and drove in six runs in a 12-9 win over Spire City on 7/21... Charleston's Yovan Gonzalez drove in six runs with a pair of homers vs. Spire City on 7/23... So. Maryland's Khalil Lee drove in five runs vs. Gastonia on 7/23... Troy Stokes, Jr. homered and drove in four runs in a win over Lancaster on 7/21 and the next night, hit a pair of homers and knocked in six runs... Stokes, Jr. was 8-for-12 vs. York with four homers and 12 RBI... He slashed .714/1.750/2.464 for the weekend series.

Team Efforts: Spire City scored 10 runs in the first en route to a 15-0 win over Staten Island on 7/18.

Pitching Plaudits: Long Island's Robert Stock threw just the sixth individual no-hitter in ALPB history on 7/18 with a 4-0 win at So. Maryland... Stock went nine innings, walked three and struck out six while throwing 110 pitches... It was the first individual no-hitter since 5/8/13 when Lancaster's Lenny DiNardo no-hit Long Island... Spire City's Zac Rosscup struck out eight of the 11 batters he faced in a three inning stretch against Staten Island on 7/19... Long Island lefty Kyle Lobstein fanned nine in eight innings in a win at High Point on 7/21... High Point's staff three-hit Long Island on 7/22... So. Maryland's Tony Dibrell struck out 12 in six innings of work vs. Gastonia on 7/23 while Gastonia's Zach Mort fanned 10 in five innings in the same game... High Point's Mickey Jannis became the ALPB's first nine-game winner with a win over Long Island 7/23.

Long At-Bat of the Week: Long Island's Boog Powell walked on 13 pitches against So. Maryland's Tony Dibrell on 7/18.

Schedule

Tuesday, July 25 Gastonia at Staten Island, 6:30

York at Charleston, 6:35

Lancaster at High Point, 6:35

Spire City at Long Island, 6:35

Southern Maryland at Lexington, 6:45

Wednesday, July 26

Southern Maryland at Lexington, 12:05

Gastonia at Staten Island, 6:30

York at Charleston, 6:35

Lancaster at High Point, 6:35

Spire City at Long Island, 6:35

Thursday, July 27

Gastonia at Staten Island, 6:30

York at Charleston, 6:35

Lancaster at High Point, 6:35

Spire City at Long Island, 6:35

Southern Maryland at Lexington, 6:45

Friday, July 28

Staten Island at Lancaster, 6:30

Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:35

Gastonia at Long Island, 6:35

York at Lexington, 6:45

Saturday, July 29

York at Lexington, 5:00 (DH)

High Point at Spire City, 6:00

Staten Island at Lancaster, 6:30

Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:35

Gastonia at Long Island, 6:35

Sunday, July 30

Staten Island at Lancaster, 1:00

High Point at Spire City, 1:00

York at Lexington, 2:05

Southern Maryland at Charleston, 4:05

Gastonia at Long Island, 5:05

