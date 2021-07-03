Tampa Tarpons Postpone Tonight's Game vs. Jupiter

July 3, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Tampa Tarpons News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - Tonight's game between the Tampa Tarpons and the Jupiter Hammerheads has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions from today's non-stop rain and the threat of rain to continue throughout the night. A double header is scheduled for Sunday, July 4th.

Gates will open at 10:30 a.m. with the first pitch scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Game Two will begin approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of Game One. Both games will be played to seven innings in regulation.

Tickets from today's game may be exchanged for any remaining 2021 Tarpons regular season home game. Post-game firework shows are scheduled for Saturday, July 24th, Friday, August 13th and Saturday, September 11th.

