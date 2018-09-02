Tampa Tarpons Game Notes: vs. Bradenton

September 2, 2018 - Florida State League (FSL) - Tampa Tarpons News Release





9/2 Tampa vs. Bradenton - Game 3 (of three) - George M. Steinbrenner Field (Tampa, FL) - 1:00 p.m.

Pitching Matchup: RHP Pedro Vasquez (0-3, 4.87) vs. RHP Christian Morris (1-2, 5.66).

Live Audio: TuneIn Radio (Tampa Tarpons Broadcast Network).

LAST TIME: Tampa tallied its 12th shutout win by blanking the Marauders, 2-0, on Saturday afternoon...LHP Reiver Sanmartín (W, 2-0) stymied Bradenton for 6.0IP (3H, 0R, 0BB, 5K, 78P/58S)...Daniel Barrios (1-for-2, HR, RBI, R) clubbed a leadoff homer in the 3rd (his 1st HR)...Diego Castillo (1-for-3, 2B, Sac-B, R) doubled and scored on a two-out RBI single by Dom Thompson-Williams (1-for-3, BB, RBI, SB, CS) in the 5th...RHP Kaleb Ort (H, 1) stranded a pair of walks in the 7th (2.0IP, 2BB, 1K)...RHP Kyle Zurak (SV, 1) worked around a hit in the 9th (1.0IP, 1H).

RED THUNDER RETURNS: On Thursday, OF Clint Frazier joined the Tarpons on a Major League Rehabilitation Assignment for the second time this season. The 23-year-old had been sidelined since July 19th with concussion symptoms. Frazier also played four games with Tampa between April 26-29, batting .200 (3-for-15, 3R, HR, RBI, 2SB) in his first rehab assignment. The Georgia native has played 15 games with New York this season, batting.265 (9-for-34, 9R, 3 doubles, 1RBI, 5BB), but has spent most of his season with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, batting .311 (59-for-190, 38R, 14 doubles, 3 triples, 10HR, 21RBI, 23BB, 4SB) in 48 games.

FINISH STRONG: The Tarpons have won 12 of their last 14 games and are back over the .500 mark for the first time since August 2nd (55-54). Despite the hot stretch, Tampa has been eliminated from postseason contention and will not play in the playoffs after doing so in 2016 and 2017.

RBI MACHINE: Dom Thompson-WIlliams extended his hitting streak to nine-straight games on Saturday. In that span, the 23-year-old is batting .343 (12-for-35) with 4HR and 14RBI. Since joining the Tarpons on May 21st, Thompson-Williams leads the Florida State League with 65RBI. The University of South Carolina product is batting .333 (35-for-105) with 21R, 4 doubles, 3 triples, 9HR, 31RBI and 15BB in August (28 games).

RUTA'S RAKING: Over his last 39 games, Ben Ruta is batting .358 (54-for-151) with 24RBI and 20 runs scored. The 24-year-old also leads all Yankees minor-leaguers with 37 stolen bases.

VS. BRADENTON: Today will be the 15th of 16 games scheduled (one cancelled) between the Tampa Tarpons and Bradenton Marauders. Tampa leads the season-series, 12-2, including 6-2 in those games played at GMS Field. In 11 games against the Marauders, Diego Castillo is batting .421 (16-for-38) with 10R, 4 doubles, 10RBI, 6BB and 2SB. Ben Ruta is batting .500 (19-for-38) with 12R, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 4HR, 12RBI, 2BB and 4SB in nine games against Bradenton.

STRIKEOUT RECORD BROKEN...AGAIN: For the second-straight season, Tampa has broken the single-season Florida State League record for most strikeouts by a pitching staff. In 2017, the Tampa Yankees set the mark at 1,215 strikeouts. Entering today, the Tarpons have totaled 1,250 strikeouts. Tampa is averaging 9.19 K-per-game and is on pace for 1,259K.

STRIKEOUTS FOR A CAUSE: The Tarpons have partnered with the American Cancer Society. Throughout the month of August, each time a strikeout is recorded by a Tampa pitcher, money will be raised for cancer research. The Tarpons are asking fans to donate $1.00 for every time a Tampa pitcher strikes out an opposing batter in the 31 games scheduled for August. To donate, fans must visit www.PledgeIt.org/TampaTarpons.

BABY BOMBERS: The Tarpons lead the league with 110 home runs, surpassing the mark accomplished by Tampa in 2017 (103).

FOR STARTERS: RHP Christian Morris (1-2, 5.66) will make his 14th appearance and first start with Tampa...Last time out, logged a scoreless relief outing vs. Florida on 8/27 (H, 1)(1.1IP, 1H, 2BB, 0K, 23P/12S)...Began the season with Tampa, making six relief appearances before joining short-season Single-A Staten Island...went 0-2 with four saves and a 0.92 ERA (19.2IP, 11H, 4R/2ER, 6BB, 27K) in 12 relief outings for Staten Island before rejoining Tampa on 7/31.

2017: Spent most of the year with Single-A Charleston, going 6-2 with a 2.73 ERA (52.2IP, 42H, 17R/16ER, 14BB, 58K, 2HR) in 23 games (one start)...made one relief outing with Tampa to begin the season, tossing 4.0 scoreless innings (3H, 2K, 1WP) on 4/10 vs. Fort Myers...allowed one unearned run in 7.2IP (4H, 2BB, 3K) over four outings (one start) with Staten Island from 6/28-7/13

Personal: 24-years-old, 6-4, 195 - Williston, Florida... Selected by the Yankees in the 33rd round in 2015 out of Indiana University.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from September 2, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.