Florida Fire Frogs Game Notes: September 2, 2018

TODAY'S GAME: Finale of a four-game series against the Charlotte Stone Crabs (TB) at Charlotte Sports Park to close out the 2018 season (0-3)...Finale of a rain-shortened, six-game road trip against the Tampa Tarpons (NYY) and Charlotte Stone Crabs (0-5)...Florida is coming off a series sweep at the hands of the Tarpons at George M. Steinbrenner Field, in which only two out of four games were played due to rain...Fourth, and final, series (11 games) between Florida and Charlotte in 2018, with Florida trailing the series, 1-9...The Fire Frogs were swept in a four-game series at Port Charlotte from July 31-Aug. 2...Final game of the 2018 season.

TODAY'S STARTING PITCHER: 21-year-old Filyer Sanchez makes his third start of the season (fourth appearance) at the High-A level to finish off the 2018 season against the Charlotte Stone Crabs n Sunday afternoon...The left-hander took the loss in an 11-2 defeat to the Jupiter Hammerheads on Aug. 22...The native of San Felipe, Venezuela allowed four runs on eight hits, a walk and three strikeouts through six frames...Sunday will be Sanchez's first career start against the Stone Crabs.

FLORIDA DROPS SERIES AGAINST CHARLOTTE WITH SATURDAY LOSS: The Florida Fire Frogs' dropped Saturday's contest against the Charlotte Stone Crabs, 8-2. The loss handed the Fire Frogs their 24th series loss of the season.

Joey Wentz made his final start of the season and allowed two runs in the first frame. The southpaw worked 2.2 innings, gave up three hits and struck out three.

Charlotte plated two more runs in the third, and broke the game open with a four-spot in the fifth to put Florida in an eight-run deficit.

The visitors snapped a 23-inning scoreless streak with Riley Delgado's RBI double in the sixth, scoring Waters.

FIRE FROGS PLAYING IN THE FALL: The 2018 Arizona Fall League rosters were announced on Thursday afternoon, and two current and two former Fire Frogs have been named to the Peoria Javelinas roster...Braxton Davidson and Ray-Patrick Didder will be on the infield for the squad, while Cristian Pache and Isranel Wilson will roam the outfield.

WALKER'S WONDERFUL WEEK: Jeremy Walker was named Pitcher of the Week for the week of Aug. 20-26...The Gardner-Webb product made two starts this past week, allowing just one run over 13 innings of work for an ERA of just 0.69...The 23-year-old struck out 14 batters, with a season-high of nine occurring in the home finale against the Lakeland Flying Tigers (DET) on Sunday afternoon...Walker joins teammates Braxton Davidson and Ian Anderson 2018 Florida players to take home a weekly award. Anderson earned Pitcher of the Week twice this season before being promoted to Double-A Mississippi.

SPOILER ALERT: With the Fire Frogs being eliminated from playoff contention, the team's role in the final game will be to play "spoiler." The final contest against the Charlotte Stone Crabs could help decide who wins the Florida State League South division, with Charlotte leading the Fort Myers Miracle by a game.

BUILDING THE PIPELINE: MLB Pipeline revealed its updated prospect rankings, and nine Atlanta Braves farmhands cracked the top-100...Of the nine, seven either currenlty played, or have previously played for the Fire Frogs: Kyle Wright (24), Ian Anderson (38), Austin Riley (43), Cristian Pache (57), Luiz Gohara (61), Touki Toussaint (76), and Drew Waters (98).

