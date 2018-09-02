Mets Season Finale at Jupiter Cancelled

JUPITER, Fla. - The season finale between the St. Lucie Mets and Jupiter Hammerheads at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium was cancelled on Sunday due to inclement weather.

The Mets finished their 30th anniversary season with a 54-76 record. Ten of their games, including six in the final week of the season, ended up cancelled because of bad weather or unplayable field conditions.

