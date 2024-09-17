Tampa Bay Sun FC Welcomes ShowTech Solutions as Official IT Partner

September 17, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC, the city's first professional women's soccer team, proudly announces a year long partnership with ShowTech Solutions as its official IT partner. ShowTech Solutions will play a crucial role in enhancing the team's technological capabilities, ensuring a seamless and engaging experience for fans and players alike.

"We are thrilled to welcome ShowTech Solutions as our IT partner of the Tampa Bay Sun Football Club," shares Team President and General Counsel, Christina Unkel, "Their expertise in technology will be instrumental in elevating our game day experience and streamlining our operations. We look forward to a successful collaboration that benefits both the team and our fans."

The team will benefit from ShowTech's state-of-the-art IT infrastructure, ensuring smooth and efficient operations both on and off the field.

"At ShowTech Solutions, we're more than just an IT provider - we're an integral part of Tampa Bay Sun FC's lineup," said Cary Showlater, President and CEO of ShowTech Solutions. "Our goal is to keep the team's technology in top form so they can focus on dominating the pitch. We take pride in being the trusted tech partner that supports them in achieving great success, both on and off the field."

Charles J. Love, Director of Operations at ShowTech Solutions, added, "ShowTech is proud to support the Tampa Bay Sun FC, a new and exciting addition to the USL Super League. We are confident that our IT solutions will enable the team to achieve its goals and deliver a great soccer experience to fans in Florida and beyond."

This partnership marks a significant step in Tampa Bay Sun FC's journey, reinforcing the team's commitment to excellence and innovation. By collaborating with ShowTech Solutions, the team aims to enhance the fan experience and support its growth in the professional women's soccer arena.

About ShowTech Solutions

ShowTech Solutions is a leading Tampa Bay IT service provider known for delivering security first technology solutions and exceptional support. For more information, visit https://showtechsolutions.com/.

