Tampa Bay Sun FC Welcomes Brandt as Official Plant Health Partner

June 20, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







Tampa, FL: Tampa Bay Sun FC, the first professional women's soccer team in Tampa, has inked a multi-year partnership with BRANDT, an innovator in agricultural solutions. The new official 'Plant Health Partner' will work with the Club on educating fans about ways to reduce food waste through community programming and gameday activities.

"We are excited about our partnership with BRANDT, a company that aligns perfectly with our values of female empowerment, social responsibility and community engagement," said Christina Unkel, President and General Counsel for Tampa Bay Sun FC. "BRANDT's commitment to food waste reduction is inspiring, and we will work with them to spread the message and implement solutions that benefit our community."

To support BRANDT's unique place in the market, the Tampa Bay Sun and BRANDT plan to develop a comprehensive consumer program to address food waste. The program will encompass a range of initiatives, including:

Awareness campaigns: Fans will be informed about the importance of food waste reduction through engaging stadium signage and digital content.

Reduction strategies: Fans will be educated and armed with strategies for reducing and repurposing food waste.

Food donation partnerships: Surplus food will be donated-to the extent possible-to local hunger relief organizations, ensuring it nourishes those in need.

A leader in global agriculture, BRANDT serves professional growers around the world with innovative crop inputs. BRANDT's vision is to be the world's premier plant health provider: The company has made its name in plant nutrition products, including the world's leading foliar nutritionals for turf, corn and soybeans. Together, BRANDT's products help give the farmers who are working to provide a stable and abundant food supply a bit of control over the uncertainties of nature.

"BRANDT is proud to join forces with Tampa Bay Sun FC, a team that is breaking barriers both on and off the field," said Sierra Brandt, Owner of BRANDT. "As a company with three women owners, we are especially excited to support this historic moment for women's sports in Tampa Bay. Together, we will champion global agriculture, support female empowerment and inspire future generations to create a more waste-conscious world."

This partnership marks a significant step forward in Tampa Bay Sun FC's commitment to social responsibility. By working with BRANDT, the team will not only enhance the fan experience but also contribute to a healthier and more sustainable future for Tampa Bay.

