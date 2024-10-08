Tampa Bay Sun FC vs Fort Lauderdale United FC Postponed

October 8, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







The Tampa Bay Sun's home match against Fort Lauderdale United FC scheduled for Saturday, October 12 at Riverfront Stadium has been postponed as our region prepares for Hurricane Milton and its impact to our community.

Our thoughts are with our Tampa Bay community and all of Florida.

Stay informed and review area resources:

Hillsborough: http://HCFL.gov/StaySafe

Pinellas: http://disaster.pinellas.gov

Pasco: http://pascocountyfl.net

Sarasota: http://scgov.net

Manatee: http://mymantee.org

A new date will be announced at a later time and all tickets will be transferred to new match date. For information regarding tickets for the match, please contact Tampa Bay Sun FC Ticketing at tickets@tampabaysunfc.com.

