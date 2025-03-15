Sports stats



USLSL Tampa Bay Sun FC

Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC - Game Highlights

March 15, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)
An early goal from Natasha Flint gives Tampa Bay Sun FC a 1-0 victory against Carolina Ascent FC for the Sun's first win of the spring.

