Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC - Game Highlights

March 15, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC YouTube Video







An early goal from Natasha Flint gives Tampa Bay Sun FC a 1-0 victory against Carolina Ascent FC for the Sun's first win of the spring.

USL Super League Stories from March 15, 2025

