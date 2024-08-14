Tampa Bay Sun FC Adds NWSL Champion Kristen Edmonds

Tampa, FL: Tampa Bay Sun FC announced the signing of its newest defender, Kristen Edmonds, on Wednesday morning.

Edmonds joins the Sun from the NWSL's reigning champions, Gotham FC. With the club, Edmonds made 31 starts in 35 appearances and played an integral part in delivering the club its first-ever championship.

In a heartfelt social media post that Edmonds put out yesterday, she thanked her former club and its fans. Edmonds also mentioned her excitement for this next chapter in her career, stating at the end of her post that "a new adventure begins."

She joins the Sun just in time to help bolster the team's defense this season.

Tampa Bay prepares to kick off its inaugural season in the USL Super League this Sunday at 6:30 pm against Dallas Trinity FC at the newly renovated Riverfront Stadium.

