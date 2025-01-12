Tampa Bay Sun adds SEC standout Parker Goins
January 12, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release
Tampa, FL. - Tampa Bay Sun FC announced the club had signed forward Parker Goins for the remainder of the 2024/25 USL Super League season. The transaction is pending league and federation approval.
Goins joins the Sun having most recently competed for Racing Louisville FC in the NWSL, where she made 36 appearances from 2022-2024. The 26-year-old scored her first professional goal on May 12, 2023, against the Chicago Red Stars.
Goins spent five standout seasons with the Arkansas Razorbacks, where she totaled 40 goals and 38 assists in 96 appearances. She was named SEC Midfielder of the Year (2021), United Soccer Coaches All-American Third Team (2021) and First Team All-SEC (2019, '20, '21). En route to Arkansas' 2021 SEC regular season championship, Goins ranked No. 2 in assists (14) and No. 4 in goals (11) in the conference.
