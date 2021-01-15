Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Forward Boo Nieves to Syracuse Crunch

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have assigned forward Boo Nieves to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Nieves, 26, skated in four games with the New York Rangers during the 2019-20 regular season, posting a +2 rating and four penalty minutes. He's skated in 76 career NHL games, all with the Rangers over the past four seasons, recording five goals and 19 points to go along with 24 penalty minutes. He set career bests during the 2018-19 season for games played (43), goals (four), points (10) and game-winning goals (one). The Syracuse, NY native attended the Lightning 2021 training camp and was named to the opening day roster.

The 6-foot-3, 214-pound forward appeared in 43 games with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL last season, registering five goals and 27 points to go along with 16 penalty minutes. Nieves has skated in 147 career AHL games, all with the Wolf Pack over the past five seasons, tallying 24 goals and 79 points.

Nieves was originally drafted by the New York Rangers in the second round, 59th overall, at the 2012 NHL Draft.

