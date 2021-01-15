Syracuse Crunch Recall Four from Orlando Solar Bears

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have recalled forwards Peter Abbandonato and Ryan Lohin, defenseman Devante Stephens and goaltender Clint Windsor from the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, general manager Stacy Roest announced today.

Abbandonato, 22, has skated in nine games with the Solar Bears this season recording three goals and three assists. The 5-foot-10, 194-pound forward appeared in 27 contests with the Crunch last season earning six goals and six assists. He also played in 15 games with Orlando tallying three goals and 10 assists. Abbandonato signed a two-year AHL contract with the Crunch on June 24, 2019.

Lohin, 24, has played in six games with the Solar Bears this season tallying five goals and two assists. The 6-foot, 196-pound forward earned two goals and three assists in 15 games with Orlando last season. Lohin was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the seventh round, 208th overall, at the 2016 NHL Draft.

Stephens, 24, has skated in seven games with the Solar Bears this season posting one goal and three assists. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound blueliner appeared in 38 games with the Crunch last season earning six assists and three games with the Cincinnati Cyclones recording one helper. Stephens was selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the fifth round, 122nd overall, at the 2015 NHL Draft.

Windsor, 27, has played in seven games with the Solar Bears this season earning a .891 save percentage and 3.27 goals-against average. The 6-foot-4, 216-pound netminder recorded a .927 save percentage and 2.45 goals-against average in 30 games with Orlando last season. The Crunch signed Windsor to an AHL contract on March 24.

