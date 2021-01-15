Comets Announce Details of Training Camp

Utica, NY - Utica Comets General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the 2020-21 Comets training camp will officially commence on Tuesday, January 26. Players are set to arrive in Utica prior to Monday, January 25, which will be used for protocol and off-ice meetings, as well as a player skate.

The projected practice schedule, which is subject to change, also includes an exhibition game on Saturday, January 30, at the Adirondack Bank Center where the Comets will face off against their rivals, the Syracuse Crunch. All practices and games are closed to the public at this time. The training camp roster will be announced at a later date.

Date Time

Tuesday, January 26 9:00am-noon EST*

Wednesday, January 27 9:00am-noon EST*

Thursday, January 28 9:00am-noon EST*

Friday, January 29 9:00am-noon EST*

Saturday, January 30 (Exhibition Game) 1:00pm EST*

*subject to change

