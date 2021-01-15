Jets Claim Anton Forsberg off Waivers

January 15, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have claimed goaltender Anton Forsberg off waivers from the Carolina Hurricanes.

Forsberg, 28, played three games for Carolina in 2019-20 and had a 1-1-0 record with a 3.35 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage. The native of Harnosand, Sweden also saw action in 27 games last season for the AHL's Charlotte Checkers and went 15-9-2 with a 2.95 GAA and a .905 SV%. Forsberg has played 48 NHL games over parts of five seasons for Carolina, Chicago, and Columbus and has a 12-25-4 record with a 3.22 GAA and a .901 SV%.

Forsberg was originally drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the seventh round (188th overall) in the 2011 NHL Draft.

Anton Forsberg

Goalie

Born Nov 27 1992 -- Harnosand, Sweden

Height 6.03 -- Weight 192 -- Shoots L

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.