Taking Care of Business: Rylee Baisden

Carolina Ascent FC Forward Rylee Baisden takes care of business on and off the field. Baisden has played more than 1,400 minutes in Carolina's inaugural USL Super League campaign, helping the club capture the league's first Players' Shield and the top-seed in the playoffs. Baisden continues her successful career all while running her own business, the Sweat Happy Club, a fitness web site that provides pre-planned workouts for people of all ages and fitness levels. Baisden's passion for fitness changed the course of her life during the 2020 pandemic. Living with her father in an apartment, Baisden began shooting and posting videos of her workouts and noticed their popularity with others who were looking for fitness and a sense of normalcy during a challenging period in world history.







