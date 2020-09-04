Take Batting Practice at Dickey-Stephens Park

The Travelers are excited to announce the unique opportunity to reserve private batting practice at Dickey-Stephens Park. Starting on Thursday, September 17th through Sunday, September 20th, guests will be able to reserve a time slot to swing for the fences at DSP! Batting practice sessions must be purchased in advance. Read below for more information on this limited time offer:

What:

1 hour private batting sessions at Dickey-Stephens Park

Minimum of 6 people per session

Batting practice sessions must be purchased in advance

When:

Thursday September 17th- 10AM to 4PM

Friday September 18th- 10AM to 4PM

Saturday September 19th- 9AM to 1PM

Sunday September 20th- 12PM to 4PM

Cost per session:

Thursday September 17th- $15 per person

Friday September 18th- $15 per person

Saturday September 19th- $25 per person

Sunday September 20th- $25 per person

Private Session Includes:

Pitching machine and operator (available upon request)

Baseballs

Bats and helmets (required) available upon request, we recommend bringing your own equipment

2021 Travelers General Admission Ticket Voucher per person

Choice of music selection during your session

Health and Safety Protocol

A mask or face covering must be worn when entering and moving throughout the ballpark

Please follow social distancing guidelines

All visitors will receive a temperature check and sign a waiver prior to entrance

