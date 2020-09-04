Take Batting Practice at Dickey-Stephens Park
September 4, 2020 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release
The Travelers are excited to announce the unique opportunity to reserve private batting practice at Dickey-Stephens Park. Starting on Thursday, September 17th through Sunday, September 20th, guests will be able to reserve a time slot to swing for the fences at DSP! Batting practice sessions must be purchased in advance. Read below for more information on this limited time offer:
Book Your Batting Practice
What:
1 hour private batting sessions at Dickey-Stephens Park
Minimum of 6 people per session
Batting practice sessions must be purchased in advance
When:
Thursday September 17th- 10AM to 4PM
Friday September 18th- 10AM to 4PM
Saturday September 19th- 9AM to 1PM
Sunday September 20th- 12PM to 4PM
All sessions are 1 hour long, minimum of 6 people
Cost per session:
Thursday September 17th- $15 per person
Friday September 18th- $15 per person
Saturday September 19th- $25 per person
Sunday September 20th- $25 per person
All sessions are 1 hour long, minimum of 6 people
Private Session Includes:
Pitching machine and operator (available upon request)
Baseballs
Bats and helmets (required) available upon request, we recommend bringing your own equipment
2021 Travelers General Admission Ticket Voucher per person
Choice of music selection during your session
Book Your Batting Practice
Health and Safety Protocol
A mask or face covering must be worn when entering and moving throughout the ballpark
Please follow social distancing guidelines
All visitors will receive a temperature check and sign a waiver prior to entrance
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from September 4, 2020
- Take Batting Practice at Dickey-Stephens Park - Arkansas Travelers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Arkansas Travelers Stories
- Take Batting Practice at Dickey-Stephens Park
- The Arkansas Travelers Movie Night at Dickey-Stephens Park - Friday, August 14th
- 2020 Minor League Baseball Season Cancelled
- Travelers Unveil Disc Golf at Dickey-Stephens Park
- 2020 Travelers Baseball Season and Razorback Game Update