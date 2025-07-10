Take a Bow, Eduardo Blancas!: USL League One Player of the Month: Eduardo Blancas - AV Alta FC
July 10, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
AV Alta FC YouTube Video
Check out the AV Alta FC Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from July 10, 2025
- Charlotte Independence Add Honduran Midfielder Nata Martinez - Charlotte Independence
- Marcelo Lage Signs with the Kickers, Bolsters Backline - Richmond Kickers
- The New York Cosmos are back - New York Cosmos
- Match Preview: WSC vs. FC Naples- July 12, 2025 - Westchester SC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent AV Alta FC Stories
- AV ALTA FC Signs Defender Elijah Martin to Inaugural Roster
- Miguel Ibarra Becomes AV ALTA FC's First Player Signing
- AV ALTA FC Announces Jimmie Villalobos as Second Historic Signing
- AV ALTA FC Officially Introduce Inaugural Home Jersey for 2025 Season in USL League One
- The City of Lancaster and AV ALTA FC Officially Break Ground at Lancaster Municipal Stadium