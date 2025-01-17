Tacos and Tequila Returning for Year Two

Tacos and Tequila at Blue Cross Park

WINNIPEG, MB - Step back into the vibrant era of the '90s and 2000s hip-hop as Winnipeg gears up for YEAR TWO of Tacos and Tequila Festival, presented by the Winnipeg Goldeyes and Social House Entertainment. This throwback hip-hop festival made its debut in July 2024 and can't wait to return with a whole new lineup JULY 19th, 2025 at Blue Cross Park from 3 p.m - 10:30 p.m. CDT.

This exhilarating event will showcase live performances from world renowned hip-hop artists: Timbaland - Xzibit - Trick Daddy - Baby Bash - Yung Joc - Bubba Sparxxx - DJ Ashton Martin and a headliner to be announced!

Attendees must be 18 years or older to enter and can enjoy:

The Area's Best Taco Chefs

Hand Crafted Margaritas

Tequila Shot Bars

Lucha Libre Wrestling (with luchadores coming in from Tijuana, México!)

Chihuahua Beauty Pageant

Art Installations, Photo Ops, and MORE!

Date: Saturday, July 19th, 2025 - 3:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Location: Blue Cross Park (Home of the Winnipeg Goldeyes)

1 Portage Avenue East, Winnipeg, MB, Canada, R3B 3N3

Tickets are on sale at tacosandtequilaWINNIPEG.com NOW with a range of options from general admission entry, VIP access (featuring a taco flight and three margaritas included with your ticket, front of stage access and more!), and premium group packages.

