Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: 6/13/23 vs. ABQ

June 12, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release







Tacoma Rainiers (31-32) vs. Albuquerque Isotopes (24-39)

Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 11:35a.m. PT | Cheney Stadium: Tacoma, WA

LHP Kyle Hart vs. RHP Luis Cessa

MT GOES HOME: Albuquerque 1B/OF and local product Michael Toglia, a 2016 graduate of Gig Harbor High School, will play his second career series at Cheney Stadium this week. Last season from August 16-21, Toglia enjoyed his first professional visit back to Tacoma to the tune of a .407 average (11x27) with five doubles, two homers and eight RBI with a 1.263 OPS in his first action against the Rainiers (6 GP, 3-3 series split). Toglia played three seasons at UCLA (2015-17) before he was Colorado's first round draft selection in 2019 (23rd overall).

PEN/FREN-EMIES: Three current members of the Albuquerque bullpen were with Tacoma last season; LHP Fernando Abad (40 G, 43.0 IP), RHP Phillips Valdez (18 G, 21.1 IP) and RHP Matt Koch (38 G, 38.1 IP)...Koch was the first Tacoma to Seattle promotion last season, on April 13 (4.1 MLB IP), completing a three-year Major League comeback (Arizona, 2019). Koch has the most recent "immaculate inning" for the Rainiers, on opening day 2022 (4/5) vs. Salt Lake (7th inning of a 4-2 win at Cheney Stadium).

Former Rainiers catcher Jordan Pacheco (46 GP in 2019) is Albuquerque's hitting coach.

JAKE RAKE: Rainiers INF/OF Jake Scheiner currently ranks top three in the PCL in home runs (17), XBH (32, T-1st), total bases (131), runs scored (52) and RBI (56). Scheiner's 17 home runs are equal to five others for most among all active MiLB players. Mariners organization-mate Jonatan Clase has 16 homers this season, between High-A Everett and Double-A Arkansas.

Scheiner has hit safely in 13 of his last 14 games, batting .356 (21x59) over this stretch, with 5 HR (9 XBH), 23 RBI, a .441 OBP (7 BB) and a 1.136 OPS...Scheiner is slugging a robust .695 since May 21. The Triple-A rookie is slugging .601 with a .999 OPS over his first 57 games at the level.

THE REAL DELO: Rainiers outfielder Zach DeLoach extended his on-base safely streak (since 5/11) to 26 games on Saturday, with a single and a run. DeLoach is batting .351 (34x97) over his last 26 games, with a .952 OPS; his OBP is .457 (18 BB) and he's slugging .495 (9 XBH) over this stretch. DeLoach has also hit safely in 23 of his last 25 games. The Triple-A rookie has climbed to sixth in the PCL in walks, with 39, tied with teammate Cooper Hummel. His 65 hits are ninth-most in the league.

A REAL MCCOY GOOD STRETCH: Rainiers shortstop Mason McCoy has hit safely in 13 of his last 15 games (since 5/24), reaching base safely in 14. He's batting .333 during this stretch (19x57, 10 RBI), with 6 XBH (2 HR), including a game-winning 3-run homer on 5/28 in the 8th inning vs. Las Vegas. McCoy's OBP during his last 13 games is .424 (.933 OPS), thanks to drawing nine walks.

McCoy's 17 stolen bases lead the Rainiers, tying him for second-most in the Pacific Coast League, and he has yet to be caught stealing...Tacoma's 82 stolen bases (20 CS, 80.39%) lead the PCL (by 5) entering today's action.

RISP-Y BUSINESS: With runners in scoring position, Tacoma owns the second-highest OPS (.930) in Triple-A (Reno). The Rainiers lead Triple-A in on base percentage with RISP, at .422. Tacoma's 46 home runs with at least one runner on are fifth-most in Triple-A (3rd in PCL; Las Vegas and Albuquerque).

CUMPLIR DOS: Tacoma's 72 double plays turned are second-most in the Pacific Coast League (Sacramento, 73) and are three shy of Memphis (International League) for the most in Triple-A. Tacoma's .982 fielding percentage is a point shy of Albuquerque at the top of the PCL.

RUN DMC DIFFERENTIAL (IT'S A WALK PUN): Tacoma has drawn 384 walks entering today, the most of any Triple-A club (6.10 BB/game) and *28* more than the next closest club (OKC, 356). Tacoma's walk differential is +109, as their 275 free passes issued are the second-fewest in the PCL to Oklahoma City (247). Tacoma's .382 club OBP is third-highest in Triple-A (Reno, El Paso).

GRAND OPENING, GRAND CLOSING: The Rainiers are 24-14 in series openers since last season began (primarily six-game series). Tacoma was 18-9 in all series openers in 2022, which was 25% of their win total (72-78).

After dropping their first three series finales this season, the Rainiers have won seven of their last eight to conclude a set, including four straight. Tacoma's 2023 combined record in fifth and sixth games of a series is 13-6 (7-3 on Sunday).

UNI-WATCH: The 2023 Tacoma Rainiers have the following record by uniform top...R Red (7-10), Home White (8-6), Road Grey (2-3), Navy (7-10), 1960 Fauxback (3-1), La Familia de Tacoma (3-0), Special Auction (1-2).

