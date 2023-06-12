Jairo Solis Named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week

June 12, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - Sugar Land Space Cowboys RHP Jairo Solis has been named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week for the week of June 6 through 11 as announced by Minor League Baseball on Monday. It is the first Pitcher of the Week honor in Solis' career. Highlights of Solis' outing can be found here, and highlights from the Space Cowboys season can be found here.

The 23-year-old started on Thursday night for Sugar Land in Albuquerque and allowed a single and a two-run homer to the first two hitters he faced. After that, Solis retired nine consecutive batters and faced the minimum over the next 13 hitters that came up, picking off Coco Montes after a lead-off walk in the fourth.

"After the first inning, I just tried to throw the ball over the zone and work on it as one pitch at a time and focus on that," said Solis. "It was very exciting to go deep in that game, knowing I've been through some hard situations in my career, but it's exciting to finally be back and to be able to help the team win."

The lone jam for the remainder of the evening for Solis came in the fifth when he allowed a two-out single and hit a batter, but the righty induced a groundout to short, stranding both runners. Solis returned for the sixth inning and struck out the side, giving him seven strikeouts on the evening.

Among pitchers that threw at least 4.0 innings during the week, Solis led the Pacific Coast League in WHIP, registering a 0.67 WHIP. He retired 17 of the final 20 batters that he faced, and his 6.0 innings pitched was the longest outing of his career since he went 7.2 innings on July 21, 2017, while with the Gulf Coast League Astros. The Puerto Cabello native generated 18 swings and misses, throwing 84 pitches, 59 for strikes.

This is the second Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week honor for the Space Cowboys in 2023 after JP France won the award for the week of April 17 through 23. It's the third overall Pacific Coast League weekly award for Sugar Land after Justin Dirden was named the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week for May 2 through 7. Solis is scheduled to pitch at Constellation Field on Wednesday night against the Sacramento River Cats.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 12, 2023

Jairo Solis Named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week - Sugar Land Space Cowboys

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.