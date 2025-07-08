Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Reno

July 8, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 7/8 at Reno

FIRST PITCH - 6:35 PM (PT) at Greater Nevada Field - Reno, NV

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Emerson Hancock (0-1, 3.72) vs. Reno RHP Casey Kelly (1-4, 5.53)

ADD RHP William Fleming (#16) - transferred from Double-A Arkansas to Tacoma

ADD RHP Michael Mariot (#38) - activated from the Development List

DEL RHP Daniel Bard - placed on the 7-Day Injured List

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Took the series finale in Salt Lake 15-2, winning five of their six games against the Bees to improve to 45-42, the second time Tacoma has been three games over .500 this season...Salt Lake took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but Tacoma tied the game in the third inning on a Rhylan Thomas RBI single...after Salt Lake took a 2-1 lead after three innings, the Rainiers poured on six runs in the third inning, getting an RBI single from Blake Hunt, a three-run home run from Jack López and a two-run double from Harry Ford...the Rainiers put up seven more runs in the sixth inning, highlighted by a Victor Labrada grand slam, his first Triple-A home run...the Rainiers scored their 15th run in the eighth inning on another Thomas RBI single...the 13-run victory is Tacoma's largest of the season.

LABRADA LAUNCHES HIS FIRST: In Sunday's 15-2 victory over Salt Lake, OF Victor Labrada crushed his first Triple-A home run, a sixth-inning grand slam...Labrada became the first Rainier to hit a grand slam for their first Triple-A home run since Nick Franklin did so on June 30, 2012 against Fresno...it was the Rainiers' fourth grand slam of the season, three of which have come against Salt Lake...the four grand slams this year are tied for the sixth-most in Triple-A, surpassing the two they hit last season...the four slams are also tied for the second-most by a Rainiers team through their first 87 games since 2005, trailing the five hit by the 2008 squad.

TACKING ON WITH TWO OUTS: Tacoma drove in 12 of their 15 runs in Sunday's 15-2 victory with two outs...the 12 two-out RBI are tied for the most by a Triple-A team in a game this season (also: Charlotte on March 29 and Reno on April 30)...it's also tied for the most in a single game by the Rainiers since 2005, done three times, most recently on July 7, 2022 in a 16-9 win at Reno...Tacoma's 173 two-out RBI are the seventh-most in Triple-A and their 197 strikeouts with two outs are the fewest in Triple-A, 26 fewer than the next-closest (Albuquerque - 223).

REHAB RUNDOWN: The Seattle Mariners sent RHP Collin Snider to Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment on Saturday and made his first rehab appearance, throwing a scoreless inning, allowing a pair of hits and striking one out...Snider was placed on the Mariners' 15-Day Injured List on June 4 with a right forearm flexor strain...in 24 games with the Mariners this season, Snider has gone 2-1 with a 5.47 ERA (26.1 IP/16 ER), walking only six while striking out 24...Snider pitched in 17 games with Tacoma in 2024, going 0-1 with a 3.44 ERA...Snider is the eighth Mariner this season to appear with Tacoma on Major League rehab.

TYLER'S LOCKED IN: INF Tyler Locklear is on a season-best, six-game hitting streak that dates back to July 1...in that time, Locklear is hitting .400 (10x25) with three home runs and 13 RBI...he has also driven in a run in six-straight games, the second-longest streak by a Rainier this season (Canzone, 7G from May 13-20) and the second-longest active streak in the PCL (El Paso's Oscar Gonzales, 9G)...since June 1, Locklear's 10 home runs are tied for the most in the PCL, his 35 RBI are tied for the third-most and his 18 extra-base hits are the fourth-most...he also ranks fifth in the league in slugging percentage at .644 and fifth with a 1.051 OPS.

RIVAS ON A ROLL: INF Leo Rivas is on a season-best, 11-game hitting streak, dating back to June 25...in that time, Rivas has hit .476 (20x42) with two doubles and a pair of home runs, driving in nine...over his current 19-game on-base streak (dating back to June 15), Rivas is hitting .413 (26x63) with two doubles, one triple and four home runs, driving in 15 and while drawing 16 walks, owning a 1.214 OPS...since Rivas' first game since being optioned to Tacoma on June 3, he is the PCL leader in on-base percentage at .470, ranking seventh in the PCL with 20 walks and 10th with a .992 OPS

ON THE HUNT: Over his last 18 games (since May 17), C Blake Hunt has hit .343 (23x67) with six doubles, one triple and one home run, drawing 11 walks, sporting a .939 OPS...he's also on a season-best, seven-game hitting streak that dates back to June 25, hitting .379 (11x29) with a double and a home run, driving in eight runs in that time...Hunt is one of seven PCL backstops with multiple triples this season and his 10 doubles on the year are tied for the seventh-most among PCL catchers.

IT'S A HOT FORD SUMMER: Since May 1, C Harry Ford has been one of the best hitters in the PCL, hitting a league-leading .344 with a .438 OBP, also a league-best, and a .981 OPS (5th PCL)...his 64 hits since May 1 are the fourth-most in the league...Ford has reached base in 61 of his 66 games this season...since May 1, Ford's .344 average is the best among minor league catchers with at least 150 at-bats and his 63 hits are the second-most...his .895 OPS this season is the fifth-best among Triple-A players 22 years old or younger.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Seattle Mariners had yesterday off as they traveled to New York to open up a six-game road trip with the first three against the Yankees, followed by three games in Detroit against the Tigers.







