OKC Comets Game Notes - July 8, 2025

July 8, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Sugar Land Space Cowboys (4-6/43-42) at Oklahoma City Comets (8-4/54-33)

Game #88 of 150/Second Half #13 of 75/Home #46 of 75

Pitching Probables: SUG-RHP AJ Blubaugh (3-8, 6.99) vs. OKC- RHP Kyle Funkhouser (1-1, 9.43)

Tuesday, July 7, 2025 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets continue their nine-game homestand and open a six-game series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The Comets have won back-to-back games and are 8-4 to start the second half of the season and 10-4 over the last 14 games overall.

Last Game: Ryan Ward hit his league-leading 23rd home run of the season and finished with four RBI as the Oklahoma City Comets defeated the Las Vegas Aviators, 7-4, Sunday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Las Vegas grabbed an early 2-0 lead in the first inning. Ward cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the inning with a solo home run out to left field. The Comets took the lead with three runs in the second inning, tying the score on a solo home run by Nick Senzel before a two-run single by Ward put OKC ahead, 4-2. Ward's RBI single in the fifth inning pushed the Comets' lead to three runs. The Aviators later cut the lead to one run in the eighth inning when they scored two runs. The Comets answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning on a sacrifice fly by Chuckie Robinson and RBI single by Alex Freeland for a 7-4 advantage.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Kyle Funkhouser (1-1) is scheduled to start for the first time since June 20 after serving as a bulk reliever his last two outings...Funkhouser last pitched July 2 in Las Vegas, following opener Edgardo Henriquez and tossing 2.2 scoreless innings. He allowed one hit and issued three walks with a season-high six strikeouts and did not factor into the decision of OKC's 13-7 road win...He also pitched in bulk relief June 26 in Sacramento, following Henriquez and pitched 3.2 innings. Funkhouser was charged with one run and two hits, issued one walk and had four punchouts...Prior to the switch to following an opener, Funkhouser had allowed 17 runs and 18 hits across 8.2 innings in his previous two starts combined...He signed a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in late May after spending time with the Guerreros de Oaxaca of the Mexican League where he made seven appearances...Funkhouser missed the 2024 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery and played five games with Double-A Frisco in the Texas Rangers organization in June 2023 between stints on the Injured List...Funkhouser was drafted by Detroit in the fourth round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of the University of Louisville and made 70 appearances with Detroit from 2020-21.

Against the Space Cowboys: 2025: 2-1 2024: 6-12 All-time: 54-39 At OKC: 27-18 The Comets and Space Cowboys meet for the second time this season and first at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The teams opened the season in Sugar Land March 28-30, with the Comets winning the final two games after Sugar Land rallied in the ninth inning of the season opener to come back and defeat OKC...The Comets outscored the Space Cowboys, 14-8, and outhit them, 27-17, in the series...The Space Cowboys are defending Triple-A National Champions, won the 2024 PCL first-half title and tied for the second-half crown with Reno. The Space Cowboys went 93-56 overall last season before defeating Reno in the PCL Championship Series and Omaha in the Triple-A National Championship Game...Despite going 6-12 against the Space Cowboys last season, OKC outscored Sugar land, 91-89, and hit 19 homers compared to Sugar Land's 15...Over the final series of 2024 between the teams Sept. 3-8, OKC scored 10 total runs for OKC's lowest-scoring six-game series since the team started playing primarily six-game series in 2021...Despite wins in the last two meetings, OKC has lost 10 of the last 14 games with the Space Cowboys.

Heat Check: Oklahoma City moved its overall record to a season-best 21 games above .500 to 54-33 with Sunday's victory. This is the first time since the end of the 2023 season (90-58) OKC has been this many games above .500...The Comets are now 10-4 over the last 14 games, 16-5 over the last 21 games and 19-7 over the last 26 games...Oklahoma City's 19 wins since June 7 are tied with Las Vegas for most in the PCL and are tied for the third-most wins in all of the Minors during the span...The Comets improved to 26-19 at home this season with Sunday's win and have wins in nine of the last 11 games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark as well as in 10 of their last 13 home games.

The Warden of Bricktown: Ryan Ward hit his 23rd home run of the season, third home run in the last five games and fifth homer in his last 11 games Sunday as he added to his Minor League-leading home run total...He went 3-for-5 with four RBI Sunday, recording his fourth game of the season with four or more RBI and second in the last nine games (18 RBI). He also surpassed teammate James Outman for the overall Minor League lead with 77 RBI...Over his last seven games, Ward is batting .333 (11-for-33) with three homers and 14 RBI...In addition to home runs and RBI, Ward also leads the league with 67 runs scored and 191 total bases and is tied for first in the PCL with 99 hits and 43 extra-base hits...He set OKC's Bricktown-era career records for home runs and RBI this season and has 77 homers and 272 RBI in his OKC career (since 2023). The home run and RBI totals are highest among all Triple-A players since 2023.

Getting Offensive: Oklahoma City scored seven runs Sunday and has now scored six or more runs in five straight games (43 R) and has scored at least five runs in 29 of the last 37 games. Additionally, the Comets have scored at least seven runs in 24 of those games...Since May 25 (37 G), the Comets are slashing .304/.402/.508 with an average of 7.8 runs per game and 10.8 hits per game. During that time, they lead the full-season Minors in runs (289), OBP, SLG, OPS (.910), rank tied for first in AVG and third in homers (59) as well as hits (398)...James Outman - who was recalled by the Los Angeles Dodgers yesterday - and Ryan Ward are the only set of teammates across the Majors or Minors each with 70 RBI and the only pair of teammates in the Minors with at least 20 homers apiece. Four teams in the Majors (AZ, CHC, DET, NYM) have two players with 20-plus homers.

Dean's List: Justin Dean singled, walked and scored a run Sunday. Over his last five games, Dean is 10-for-21 (.476) and has also hit safely in seven of his last eight games, going 13-for-32 (.406) with eight runs scored...During the stretch he has four multi-hit games and has also scored a run in five consecutive games (7 R)...Prior to the recent surge that started June 28, Dean had been held to 10 hits over his first 15 games of June.

Senzational: Nick Senzel went 3-for-4 with his seventh home run of the season and scored two runs Sunday. He went deep for first time since June 5 against Reno...Senzel has hit safely in all six of his games to start July, batting .435 (10-for-23) with four extra-base hits, five runs scored and three multi-hit games...Over his 46 games with the Comets, Senzel has 44 hits and 38 RBI - third-most on the team since joining OKC May 7.

Down But Not Out: In each of Oklahoma City's last four games, the Comets' opponent have not only taken the first lead of the game, but have led by at least two runs each time, by at least three runs in three of the four games and by five runs twice. However, the Comets came back to win three of those four games, including Sunday...Sunday marked the Comets' 32nd come-from-behind win of the season and Oklahoma City is now 22-17 when an opponent scores first in a game. The Comets have recorded an incredible 15 wins this season after trailing by at least three runs.

Up and Down on the Mound: The Comets held the Aviators scoreless in seven of nine innings Sunday and to four runs total after allowing at least five runs in six consecutive games (44 R) and in eight of the previous nine games (60 R)...Since May 20 (42 G), the Comets have allowed the fourth-most hits (419) and fifth-most runs (275) in the full-season Minors while posting a 6.42 ERA - fifth-highest in the full-season Minors. OKC has allowed at least six runs in 27 of the 42 games (64.2 percent)...Sunday snapped a streak of six straight games to allow at least one inning of three or more runs.

Around the Horn: Alex Freeland has posted back-to-back multi-hit games, going 4-for-8 with two RBI and a run scored. He ranks tied for second in the PCL with 59 walks this season and is third with 24 doubles...Noah Miller went 2-for-4 and scored a run Sunday and has hit safely in each of his first three Triple-A games, going 4-for-12 with a double and three runs scored. Between Double-A and Triple-A games, he's hit safely in eight straight games, going a combined 11-for-32 (.344)...The Comets turned another double play Sunday and now have eight double plays over the last four games...OKC has struggled in home series openers this season, going 2-6 with losses in six of the last seven.







