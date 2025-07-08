Blubaugh's Gem Not Enough as Sugar Land Drops Series Opener

July 8, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - Although RHP AJ Blubaugh hurled 5.0 innings while only allowing one run on two hits, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (4-7, 43-43) fell to the Oklahoma City Comets (9-4, 55-33), 2-1 on Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

After Omar Narváez drew a lead-off walk in the seventh, Quincy Hamilton roped an RBI-triple down the right-field line, his first triple of the year, tying the game at one.

Oklahoma City loaded the bases in the bottom of the eighth and took a 2-1 lead due to a two-out walk drawn by Hunter Feduccia.

Narváez walked to lead off the top of the ninth before Hamilton took a base on balls to put two on with one out. However, back-to-back flyouts ended Sugar Land's threat as the Space Cowboys dropped game one of their six-game series, 2-1.

In the top of the first, Brice Matthews kept Sugar Land's inning alive with a two-out knock up the middle, and Jon Singleton walked, but a groundout stranded the runners.

Blubaugh worked around a lead-off walk in the bottom of the first by retiring the next three batters he faced with one strikeout before he sat down Oklahoma City in order in the second with another punchout. Blubaugh dispatched nine-straight batters as he tossed a 1-2-3 third while fanning two hitters, as he ran his ledger to four strikeouts through three innings.

Singleton drew his second walk of the game with one out in the top of the fourth, moved up 90 feet on a wild pitch and took third with two gone on the second wild pitch of the inning. However, a strikeout from RHP Kyle Funkhouser left him in scoring position.

Ryan Ward doubled in the home half of the fourth, but Blubaugh induced two-consecutive flyouts to post his fourth-straight zero.

Narváez and Edwin Díaz led off the top of the fifth with back-to-back singles. After Hamilton's sacrifice bunt put both runners in scoring position, Oklahoma City executed a double play, including throwing out Díaz trying to take third on a flyout, as Sugar Land was unable to break through.

The Space Cowboys fell behind 1-0 in the bottom of the fifth as Noah Miller hit a lead-off home run.

Matthews picked up his second hit of the game with a single in the sixth and went first-to-third on an error with two outs but was marooned on base.

LHP Blake Weiman relieved Blubaugh in the home half of the sixth and spun a perfect frame, helped by a diving grab from Colin Barber in left.

NOTABLE:

Jesús Bastidas extended his on-base streak to 13 games after getting hit by a pitch on Tuesday. Over his on-base streak, Bastidas has two doubles, three homers, 13 RBI and nine runs scored.

Brice Matthews has reached base in 22 of his last 23 games, going 32-for-92 (.348) with six doubles, three triples, four homers, 15 RBI, 14 walks and 23 runs scored after his 2-for-4 night on Tuesday. Matthews recorded his first multi-hit game since June 25 against the El Paso Chihuahuas.

Jon Singleton is currently on an 11-game on-base streak with a homer, two RBI, seven walks and five runs scored. With three walks on Tuesday, Singleton recorded his first three-walk game with Sugar Land in 2025 and his first three-walk night since April 27, 2025 with the Syracuse Mets.

Edwin Díaz extended his hitting streak to six games on Tuesday with a 1-for-4 night. Over his on-base streak, Díaz is 10-for-22 (.455) with a double, six RBI and five runs scored.

AJ Blubaugh went 5.0 innings on Tuesday with only one earned run on two hits with four strikeouts. The right-hander has gone 5.0 innings or further in his last three starts with 19 combined strikeouts.

Since returning from the injured list, Blake Weiman has retired 13 of the 14 batters he has faced in four appearances without allowing a run.

Quincy Hamilton's RBI triple was his first triple since August 30, 2024 against the Salt Lake Bees. Hamilton's triple was also his second-hardest tracked ball of the season at 107.9 off the bat.

Sugar Land's series against Oklahoma City continues Wednesday at 7:05 pm CT. RHP Tyler Ivey is slated to start for the Space Cowboys. The Comets have yet to announce a starter. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com. Season Memberships for the 2025 Space Cowboy season, including Full and Partial Season membership plans, can be purchased online.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.