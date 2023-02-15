Tacoma Rainiers Announce 2023 Promo Schedule Highlights

TACOMA, WA - The 2023 Tacoma Rainiers home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 4 at 6:05 p.m. PT against the Reno Aces. Individual game tickets for all 75 Rainiers home games at Cheney Stadium are on sale now at TacomaRainiers.com. The organization has also released promotional schedule highlights for the upcoming season.

2023 Tacoma Rainiers Schedule, with game times

SIGNATURE FUN

- Throwback Weekend, April 22-23 vs. El Paso: On Saturday, "Slammin' Sam the South Sound Salmon" returns, as the Rainiers don their wildly popular "Faux-back" uniforms for the first of six times in 2023. The cream-colored set imagines what the Rainiers would look like had that been the franchise's name when Cheney Stadium opened in 1960.

On Sunday, "A Blast from R Past" will take fans back to the early days of the "Rainiers" moniker and the beginning of the club's affiliation with the Seattle Mariners (1995). A throwback uniform on the field, featuring plenty of "Northwest Green" will pair great with a gate giveaway: The first 1,000 inside Cheney on Sunday will receive a 1990s retro "mountain" snapback cap. The game-worn Northwest Green jerseys will be available to bid on in a silent auction during Sunday's game.

- Copa de la Diversión: "La Familia de Tacoma" is back for five dates in 2023; Copa de la Diversión or "Fun Cup" is a season-long series of games specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate with teams' local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities. Copa dates on 4/19, 5/27, 6/13, 7/28 and 9/1 include a $20 ticket package presented by BECU which includes concessions, a souvenir hat and "Copa Happy Hour" at R Bar in left field. $5 from every package goes to Sea Mar Community Health Centers.

- Salute to Armed Forces, Sunday, June 18 vs. Albuquerque: Fans are encouraged to arrive at their seats early for a special pre-game ceremony, honoring our servicemen and servicewomen. Game-worn Rainiers jerseys will be available to bid on in a silent auction during the game, benefiting USO.

- Independence Day Eve Fireworks Extravaganza, Monday, July 3 vs. Salt Lake: The biggest night of the year! Continue your long holiday weekend by pairing our national pastime with the longest and loudest fireworks blowout in Pierce County (post-game).

- Pride Night, Thursday, July 14 vs. Round Rock: All are always welcome at Cheney Stadium. Pride Night celebrates our LGBTQIA+ fans and friends. Specialty t-shirt and ticket packages will be available.

- Aces in The Outfield, presented by Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel, July 16 vs. Round Rock: Match your giant playing cards with the suits mowed in the outfield for a chance at prizes every inning!

- Pink at The Park, Sunday, July 30 vs. Salt Lake, with Carol Milgard Breast Center (CMBC): Game-worn pink Rainiers jerseys will be available to bid on in a silent auction during the game, with 100% of proceeds going to CMBC to help provide screening services to those who cannot afford them.

- Color Cheney Crimson, Saturday, August 12 vs. Oklahoma City: A night for all WSU alums and their families, with special Cougs-themed jerseys worn by the Rainiers available for bid in silent auction, benefiting the WSU Alumni Association.

- Paint The Park Purple presented by UW Tacoma, Friday, August 25 vs. Las Vegas: A night for all UW alums and their families, with special Huskies-themed jerseys worn by the Rainiers available for bid in silent auction, benefiting the UWT Scholarship Fund.

- K9 Innings, Sunday, September 3 vs. Sugar Land: Ticket packages available for you and your furry companion for a 9-inning celebration of Human's Best Friend.

WEEKLY PROMOTIONS

- BECU T-Town Tuesdays: For only $20, fans receive a reserved seat ticket, ballpark meal (hot dog, bottled water) and a signature Rainiers cap.

- Craft Brew Wednesdays: For only $6 per beer at the home plate portable, you can celebrate the many unique PNW breweries. Please drink responsibly.

- Thirsty Thursdays: $3 12-oz Michelob Ultra in R Bar (left field). Please drink responsibly.

- Fast Track Fridays: Purchase a reserved seat to R Bar (left field) for $15 and a signature cocktail in R Bar is included. Local liquors will be featured during each Fast Track Friday home game. (Package for those 21-and-over only.)

- Seltzer Saturdays: $22 includes a general admission ticket to R Bar, a specialty t-shirt, and your first seltzer of the night (brands will vary).

- Rosé All Day Sundays: For $22, purchase the Rosé All Dayticket package and drink special which includes a ticket to R Bar, your first glass of Rosé and a signature t-shirt. Plus, $7.50 glasses of Rosé in R Bar.

Please note that box seats at Cheney Stadium are not available for purchase on an individual basis until day of game. Those interested in season ticket packages should reach out to tickets@WeRTacoma.com.

