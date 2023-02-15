Isotopes Release 2023 Promotional Schedule
February 15, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
The Albuquerque Isotopes today announced the promotional schedule for the club's upcoming 2023 season.
The slate is filled with 15 Fireworks Shows, six Mariachis games, Green Chile Cheeseburgers Night presented by Blake's Lotaburger, Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond, numerous other theme nights and 21 giveaways. Highlights of the giveaways include bobbleheads, t-shirts, jerseys, hats and a beer stein.
See below for themed promotional schedule. Click here for the day-by-day calendar.
Mariachis de Nuevo México:
The popular Mariachis series, presented by Modelo Especial, returns to RGCU Field with six exciting themes planned. The promotions include:
Date Theme Sponsor
Saturday, April 8 Long-Sleeve T-Shirt giveaway Modelo Especial
(first 2,000 fans 21 & older)
Friday, May 5 Cinco de Mayo Celebration featuring a pre-game Rio Grande Credit Union
concert by Al Hurricane Jr., Mariachis Jersey
giveaway (first 3,000 fans 16 & older) and a
post-game Fireworks Show
Tuesday, June 6 Taco Tuesday PLUS Mariachis Flag giveaway iRepairNM
(first 2,000 fans)
Saturday, July 1 Lowrider Night PLUS special Lowrider Pepsi
Bobblehead giveaway (first 3,000 fans)
Saturday, August 5 Post-game Fireworks Extravaganza Modelo Especial
Sunday, September 24 Mariachis Jersey giveaway (first 3,000 fans 16 Palo Verde Generating Station
& older) PLUS Fan Appreciation Day
Fireworks Shows:
Fifteen Fireworks Shows light up the 2023 schedule with at least one per month, including back-to-back Fireworks Shows over Independence Day Weekend. Fireworks Shows are as follows:
Date Sponsor
Friday, April 21 Rio Metro RTD & New Mexico Rail Runner Express
Saturday, April 22 Power Ford
Friday, May 5 Rio Grande Credit Union
Saturday, May 6 Melloy Los Lunas
Fireworks Shows continued:
Date Sponsor
Saturday, May 20 New Mexico Highlands University Rio Rancho Center
Saturday, May 27
Saturday, June 10 Eastern New Mexico University & The City of Portales
Sunday, July 2 Rio Grande Credit Union
Monday, July 3 International Protective Service
Saturday, July 15
Saturday, July 29 Blake's Lotaburger
Saturday, August 5 Modelo Especial
Saturday, August 19 New Mexico Mutual
Friday, September 8 US Bank
Saturday, September 23 Tecate Alta
Giveaway Nights:
The 2023 promotional campaign is filled with 21 unique giveaways:
Date Giveaway Sponsor
Tuesday, April 4 Fleece Blankets (first 2,000 fans) Gonstead Physical Medicine
Friday, April 7 Magnet Schedules (first 3,000 fans) Maddox Management LLC
Saturday, April 8 Long-Sleeve T-Shirts (first 2,000 fans 21 & older) Modelo Especial
Sunday, April 23 22oz Cups (first 2,000 fans) Hutton Broadcasting &
SantaFe.com
Friday, May 5 Mariachis Jerseys (first 3,000 fans 16 & older) Rio Grande Credit Union
Friday, May 19 Baseball Cards (first 1,000 fans) All-In Autographs
Sunday, May 21 Team Posters (first 1,000 fans) Gateway Insurance &
Financial Services
Friday, May 26 Camo Hats (first 3,000 fans) Pepsi
Tuesday, June 6 Mariachis Flags (first 2,000 fans) iRepairNM
Thursday, June 8 Magazines Albuquerque the Magazine
Friday, June 9 Hats (first 3,000 fans 21 & older) Tecate Alta
Friday, June 30 Beach Towels (first 2,000 fans) Glasheen, Valles & Inderman
Injury Lawyers
Saturday, July 1 Lowrider Bobbleheads (first 3,000 fans) Pepsi
Friday, July 14 Beer Steins (first 3,000 fans 21 & older) Miller Lite
Sunday, July 30 Lunch Bags (first 2,000 fans) Smith's
Friday, August 4 Youth Jerseys (first 2,000 fans 15 & younger) Lovelace Health System
Friday, August 18 Raglan T-Shirts (first 3,000 fans 16 & older) Rio Grande Credit Union
Sunday, August 20 Jordan Pacheco Bobbleheads (first 3,000 fans) Pepsi
Saturday, September 9 Clear Fanny Packs (first 3,000 fans) AARP
Sunday, September 10 Dog Bowls (first 2,000 fans) Dr. Greg LoPour - Official
Dentist of the Isotopes
Sunday, September 24 Mariachis Jerseys (first 3,000 fans 16 & older) Palo Verde Generating Station
Specialty Nights:
For two nights this year, in addition to Mariachis games, the Isotopes will wear specialty jerseys as part of an alternate identity celebration:
Date Theme Sponsor
Friday, July 28 Marvel's Defender of the Diamond
Saturday, July 29 Green Chile Cheeseburgers Night Blake's Lotaburger
Holiday Games:
The Isotopes will be home for four holiday celebrations this season:
Date Holiday
Sunday, April 9 Easter (Pre-Game Candy Hunt on the field, 12:30 PM-1:00 PM)
Friday-Sunday, May 26-28 Memorial Day Weekend
Saturday, June 10 Juneteenth Celebration
Monday, July 3 Independence Day Celebration
Bark in the Park:
RGCU Field will host two Bark in the Park games:
Date Sponsor
Sunday, April 23 Simparica TRIOâ & Dasuquin ESM
Sunday, September 10 Simparica TRIO® & Dasuquin ESM
50¢ Hot Dog Nights:
The ever-popular 50¢ Hot Dog Night returns to RGCU Field for two nights:
Date Sponsor
Wednesday, April 19 Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs
Wednesday, June 28 Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs
Events/Entertainers:
Date Events/Entertainer
Friday, May 5 Cinco de Mayo Celebration / pre-game Al Hurricane Jr. concert
Sunday, July 16 Zooperstars! (Making their return to RGCU Field for the first time since 2015, the hilarious inflatable characters with clever names such as Harry Canary, Tommy Laswordfish and many more will have the entire family entertained!)
Additional Theme Nights:
Other specialty promotional nights include:
Date Theme
Tuesday, April 18 Jackie Robinson Celebration
Saturday, May 20 Women in Sports Night
Friday, May 26 Asian American Pacific Islander Night
Saturday, May 27 Salute to Services
Sunday, May 28 Faith & Family Day
Sunday, June 11 Pride Night
Thursday, June 29 Youth Summer Program Day
Saturday, September 9 First Responders Day
September 22-24 Fan Appreciation Weekend
The Isotopes will host 75 games during the 2023 season, with the Home Opener scheduled for April 4 against Salt Lake at 6:35 PM. C
Individual game tickets go on sale to the general public on March 6. Also, the Mariachis 6-pack goes on sale February 23 for $99. For information about Season Tickets, Mini Plans, Flex & Combo Plans, Suite rentals or booking other hospitality areas, fans may visit abqisotopes.com or call (505) 924-2255.
