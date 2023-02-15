Isotopes Release 2023 Promotional Schedule

The Albuquerque Isotopes today announced the promotional schedule for the club's upcoming 2023 season.

The slate is filled with 15 Fireworks Shows, six Mariachis games, Green Chile Cheeseburgers Night presented by Blake's Lotaburger, Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond, numerous other theme nights and 21 giveaways. Highlights of the giveaways include bobbleheads, t-shirts, jerseys, hats and a beer stein.

See below for themed promotional schedule. Click here for the day-by-day calendar.

Mariachis de Nuevo México:

The popular Mariachis series, presented by Modelo Especial, returns to RGCU Field with six exciting themes planned. The promotions include:

Date Theme Sponsor

Saturday, April 8 Long-Sleeve T-Shirt giveaway Modelo Especial

(first 2,000 fans 21 & older)

Friday, May 5 Cinco de Mayo Celebration featuring a pre-game Rio Grande Credit Union

concert by Al Hurricane Jr., Mariachis Jersey

giveaway (first 3,000 fans 16 & older) and a

post-game Fireworks Show

Tuesday, June 6 Taco Tuesday PLUS Mariachis Flag giveaway iRepairNM

(first 2,000 fans)

Saturday, July 1 Lowrider Night PLUS special Lowrider Pepsi

Bobblehead giveaway (first 3,000 fans)

Saturday, August 5 Post-game Fireworks Extravaganza Modelo Especial

Sunday, September 24 Mariachis Jersey giveaway (first 3,000 fans 16 Palo Verde Generating Station

& older) PLUS Fan Appreciation Day

Fireworks Shows:

Fifteen Fireworks Shows light up the 2023 schedule with at least one per month, including back-to-back Fireworks Shows over Independence Day Weekend. Fireworks Shows are as follows:

Date Sponsor

Friday, April 21 Rio Metro RTD & New Mexico Rail Runner Express

Saturday, April 22 Power Ford

Friday, May 5 Rio Grande Credit Union

Saturday, May 6 Melloy Los Lunas

Fireworks Shows continued:

Date Sponsor

Saturday, May 20 New Mexico Highlands University Rio Rancho Center

Saturday, May 27

Saturday, June 10 Eastern New Mexico University & The City of Portales

Sunday, July 2 Rio Grande Credit Union

Monday, July 3 International Protective Service

Saturday, July 15

Saturday, July 29 Blake's Lotaburger

Saturday, August 5 Modelo Especial

Saturday, August 19 New Mexico Mutual

Friday, September 8 US Bank

Saturday, September 23 Tecate Alta

Giveaway Nights:

The 2023 promotional campaign is filled with 21 unique giveaways:

Date Giveaway Sponsor

Tuesday, April 4 Fleece Blankets (first 2,000 fans) Gonstead Physical Medicine

Friday, April 7 Magnet Schedules (first 3,000 fans) Maddox Management LLC

Saturday, April 8 Long-Sleeve T-Shirts (first 2,000 fans 21 & older) Modelo Especial

Sunday, April 23 22oz Cups (first 2,000 fans) Hutton Broadcasting &

SantaFe.com

Friday, May 5 Mariachis Jerseys (first 3,000 fans 16 & older) Rio Grande Credit Union

Friday, May 19 Baseball Cards (first 1,000 fans) All-In Autographs

Sunday, May 21 Team Posters (first 1,000 fans) Gateway Insurance &

Financial Services

Friday, May 26 Camo Hats (first 3,000 fans) Pepsi

Tuesday, June 6 Mariachis Flags (first 2,000 fans) iRepairNM

Thursday, June 8 Magazines Albuquerque the Magazine

Friday, June 9 Hats (first 3,000 fans 21 & older) Tecate Alta

Friday, June 30 Beach Towels (first 2,000 fans) Glasheen, Valles & Inderman

Injury Lawyers

Saturday, July 1 Lowrider Bobbleheads (first 3,000 fans) Pepsi

Friday, July 14 Beer Steins (first 3,000 fans 21 & older) Miller Lite

Sunday, July 30 Lunch Bags (first 2,000 fans) Smith's

Friday, August 4 Youth Jerseys (first 2,000 fans 15 & younger) Lovelace Health System

Friday, August 18 Raglan T-Shirts (first 3,000 fans 16 & older) Rio Grande Credit Union

Sunday, August 20 Jordan Pacheco Bobbleheads (first 3,000 fans) Pepsi

Saturday, September 9 Clear Fanny Packs (first 3,000 fans) AARP

Sunday, September 10 Dog Bowls (first 2,000 fans) Dr. Greg LoPour - Official

Dentist of the Isotopes

Sunday, September 24 Mariachis Jerseys (first 3,000 fans 16 & older) Palo Verde Generating Station

Specialty Nights:

For two nights this year, in addition to Mariachis games, the Isotopes will wear specialty jerseys as part of an alternate identity celebration:

Date Theme Sponsor

Friday, July 28 Marvel's Defender of the Diamond

Saturday, July 29 Green Chile Cheeseburgers Night Blake's Lotaburger

Holiday Games:

The Isotopes will be home for four holiday celebrations this season:

Date Holiday

Sunday, April 9 Easter (Pre-Game Candy Hunt on the field, 12:30 PM-1:00 PM)

Friday-Sunday, May 26-28 Memorial Day Weekend

Saturday, June 10 Juneteenth Celebration

Monday, July 3 Independence Day Celebration

Bark in the Park:

RGCU Field will host two Bark in the Park games:

Date Sponsor

Sunday, April 23 Simparica TRIOâ & Dasuquin ESM

Sunday, September 10 Simparica TRIO® & Dasuquin ESM

50¢ Hot Dog Nights:

The ever-popular 50¢ Hot Dog Night returns to RGCU Field for two nights:

Date Sponsor

Wednesday, April 19 Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs

Wednesday, June 28 Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs

Events/Entertainers:

Date Events/Entertainer

Friday, May 5 Cinco de Mayo Celebration / pre-game Al Hurricane Jr. concert

Sunday, July 16 Zooperstars! (Making their return to RGCU Field for the first time since 2015, the hilarious inflatable characters with clever names such as Harry Canary, Tommy Laswordfish and many more will have the entire family entertained!)

Additional Theme Nights:

Other specialty promotional nights include:

Date Theme

Tuesday, April 18 Jackie Robinson Celebration

Saturday, May 20 Women in Sports Night

Friday, May 26 Asian American Pacific Islander Night

Saturday, May 27 Salute to Services

Sunday, May 28 Faith & Family Day

Sunday, June 11 Pride Night

Thursday, June 29 Youth Summer Program Day

Saturday, September 9 First Responders Day

September 22-24 Fan Appreciation Weekend

The Isotopes will host 75 games during the 2023 season, with the Home Opener scheduled for April 4 against Salt Lake at 6:35 PM. C

Individual game tickets go on sale to the general public on March 6. Also, the Mariachis 6-pack goes on sale February 23 for $99. For information about Season Tickets, Mini Plans, Flex & Combo Plans, Suite rentals or booking other hospitality areas, fans may visit abqisotopes.com or call (505) 924-2255.

