Tacoma Defiance Transfers Midfielder Chris Aquino to FC Juárez

February 11, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

TACOMA, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance today announced the completed transfer of midfielder Chris Aquino to Liga MX side FC Juárez. Financial terms of the transfer were not disclosed. Aquino, a Sounders FC Academy product and 2022 MLS NEXT All-Star, moves to the Mexican club after following two seasons with Seattle's MLS NEXT Pro side, including an 11-goal campaign in 2024 (including postseason). The move marks the first permanent player transfer directly from Defiance to a foreign club.

"We would like to thank Chris Aquino for all of his contributions to the Sounders FC organization," said Sounders FC Director of Development Wade Webber. "From the Academy to Defiance, Chris' talent and personality are a testament to both himself as a person and our developmental system here in place in Seattle. We are excited for this next chapter in his career and are excited for him to have an opportunity to make an impact for FC Juárez."

Aquino, 18, made 38 appearances (20 starts) for Tacoma after signing a MLSNP contract prior to the 2023 season following five years with Sounders FC Academy. The Pasco, Washington native led Defiance with 10 regular-season goals in 2024, including braces against Whitecaps FC II (July 15), Minnesota United II (August 4) and LAFC2 (August 31). He started both of Tacoma's postseason contests last season, scoring the club's lone goal in a 4-1 loss to eventual MLS NEXT Pro Cup Champion North Texas SC in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Aquino, who joined Sounders FC Academy in 2018 via the Sounders Discovery Program at age 12, appeared in 45 matches (29 starts) at the academy level from 2021-2023. Aquino was part of the U-17 squad that won the 2022 Generation Adidas Cup, scoring in a 2-0 win over Tigres UANL in the championship match. He was one of two Sounders FC Academy players to earn a spot in the inaugural MLS NEXT All-Star Game in 2022. On the international stage, Aquino has represented the U.S. Men's Youth National Team in the 2023 Concacaf U-17 Championships, making five appearances (three starts) and scoring a brace against the Dominican Republic (February 18, 2023).

"I would like to thank Chris Aquino for his time with Tacoma Defiance," said Tacoma Defiance Head Coach Hervé Diese. "Coaching him last season was an absolute pleasure, and his on-field performance showed that he has a promising future and is ready for this next step. FC Juárez is getting an immensely talented player, and I can't wait to see what he does with this opportunity."

Defiance opens its 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign on the road in a rematch of the 2024 Western Conference Quarterfinals against Ventura County FC on March 7 at California Lutheran Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV). Tacoma finished the 2024 regular season fourth in the Western Conference with 46 points (13-10-5) and finished tied for first in MLSNP with 59 goals scored.

TRANSACTION: Tacoma Defiance transfers midfielder Chris Aquino to FC Juárez on February 11, 2025.

