Huntsville City Football Club Preseason Match against University of Alabama at Huntsville Rescheduled to Tuesday February 25

February 11, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville City Football Club News Release







Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club announced today that its preseason match against the University of Alabama at Huntsville, originally scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 19, has been moved to Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. CT at the Loretta P. Spencer Sports Complex. Tickets purchased for the original date will be valid for the new date.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from February 11, 2025

Huntsville City Football Club Preseason Match against University of Alabama at Huntsville Rescheduled to Tuesday February 25 - Huntsville City Football Club

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.