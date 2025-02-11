Huntsville City Football Club Preseason Match against University of Alabama at Huntsville Rescheduled to Tuesday February 25
February 11, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Huntsville City Football Club News Release
Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club announced today that its preseason match against the University of Alabama at Huntsville, originally scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 19, has been moved to Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. CT at the Loretta P. Spencer Sports Complex. Tickets purchased for the original date will be valid for the new date.
