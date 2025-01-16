Tacoma Defiance Signs Midfielder Omar Hassan and Goalkeeper Mohammed Shour

January 16, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

TACOMA, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance today announced that it has signed midfielder Omar Hassan and goalkeeper Mohammed Shour to MLS NEXT Pro contracts. Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed. The pair of U.S. Youth National Team players make the jump to Defiance after coming up through Sounders FC Academy.

"We are excited to sign both Omar and Mo to their first professional contracts," said Sounders FC Director of Development Wade Webber. "They have experienced individual success within both our academy and their time with the U.S. National Team, in addition to providing evidence of their potential in their appearances with Defiance in 2024. Both players are ready to embrace whatever comes next, which they have shown through their work ethic and foundational skills. They display the motivation needed to reach their goals."

Hassan, 15, made eight appearances (six starts) for the Sounders FC U-15 squad during the 2022-2023 season, scoring goals against Orlando City (June 17, 2023) and Columbus Crew (June 18, 2023). He made two appearances for Defiance in 2024, scoring in his debut in a 5-1 Minnesota United FC 2 (August 4, 2024), becoming the youngest player to score for Seattle's MLSNP side. Hassan also has experience on the international stage, representing the U.S. at both the U-15 and U-16 levels, winning MVP of the U-15 of the Vlatko Markovic Tournament 2024.

"I'm excited to welcome both Omar and Mo into the club," said Tacoma Defiance Head Coach Hervé Diese. "Both these players are ready for this next chapter of their careers and taking this step will help them continue their development. I can't wait to get them into camp and see how they can benefit the team."

Shour, 17, started all 25 of his appearances for Sounders FC Academy from 2021-2023 at the U-15 and U-17 levels. He was named to the 2023 MLS NEXT All-Star Game and won the All-Star Game MVP award after helping the West team win in a shootout victory. He was available for selection for Tacoma once in 2023 in a match against Real Monarchs (May 6, 2023) before starting three appearances for Defiance in 2024, making a total of 11 saves. In addition to becoming the first goalkeeper to sign from Sounders FC Academy to Tacoma Defiance, Shour has experience with the USYNT at the U-16 level.

Defiance is currently in the midst of offseason preparations for the 2025 season, which begins later this year. Tacoma finished the regular season fourth in the Western Conference with 46 points (13-10-5), scoring 59 goals, tied for most in MLS NEXT Pro, before falling to eventual MLS NEXT Pro Cup Champion North Texas SC in the Western Conference Semifinals.

TRANSACTION: Tacoma Defiance signs midfielder Omar Hassan and goalkeeper Mohammed Shour to MLS NEXT Pro contracts on January 16, 2025.

Full Name: Omar Hassan

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-6

Weight: 130

Hometown: Seattle, WA

Date of Birth: March 24, 2009 in Tucson, Arizona

Nationality: United States

Acquired: Signed to Tacoma Defiance on January 16, 2025

Full Name: Mohammed Shour

Pronunciation: Shore

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6-2

Weight: 180

Hometown: Seattle, WA

Date of Birth: September 12, 2007 in Seattle, Washington

Nationality: United States

Acquired: Signed to Tacoma Defiance on January 16, 2025

