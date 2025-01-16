Colorado Rapids 2 Sign Forward Sydney Wathuta to MLS NEXT Pro Contract

January 16, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo - Colorado Rapids 2 have signed forward Sydney Wathuta to an MLS NEXT Pro contract for the 2025 season, the club announced today. Wathuta's rights were acquired by Colorado in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft, where he was selected 16th overall from the University of Vermont.

"Sydney was one of the most dynamic players in college soccer," said Brian Crookham, Director of Player Personnel. "We prioritized adding young talent that can make a difference in the final third in this window and Sydney was a key creator in a dynamic attack that ultimately won the National Championship. His production was proof that he has the ability to unlock defenses in tight matches with everything on the line."

Wathuta, 20, joins the Rapids organization after spending the past two seasons at the University of Vermont. The forward excelled with the program that won the NCAA D1 National Championship this past season after their 2-1 victory over Marshall University on December 16.

Over his two seasons with the Catamounts, he made 39 appearances with 34 starts, having logged 2,883 total minutes. Wathuta recorded three goals and fifteen assists, with his most successful season coming this past year in 2024. The forward netted three goals and supplied 14 assists, which set a new Vermont single-season record and ranked second in NCAA Division 1.

The Calgary-native racked up awards over the course of his collegiate career, with his 2024 campaign earning him major recognition. In addition to being a National Champion, Wathuta was recognized as an America East All-Conference 1st team member and was also named the America East Midfielder of the Year.

TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids 2 sign forward Sydney Wathuta to an MLS NEXT Pro contract on January 16, 2025.

Sydney Wathuta

Position: Forward

Pronunciation: SID-nee WAH-too-tah

Height: 5-10

Weight: 160

Birthdate: June 11, 2004

Birthplace: Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Nationality: Canadian

MLS NEXT Pro Stories from January 16, 2025

