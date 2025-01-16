Colorado Rapids 2 Sign Defender Charlie Harper to MLS NEXT Pro Contract

January 16, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo - Colorado Rapids 2 have signed defender Charlie Harper to an MLS NEXT Pro contract for the 2025 season, the club announced today. Harper's rights were acquired by Colorado in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft, where he was selected 38th overall from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

"We are eager to welcome Charlie to the club," said Brian Crookham, Director of Player Personnel. "We feel he fits the profile of a center back that can defend on the front foot and has the athleticism to allow us to play with a line that helps us in the press. That, combined with his ability on the ball, forms a good foundation for his success in our model."

Harper, 21, will join the Rapids organization after spending the past three seasons at the University of North Carolina. The defender featured heavily during his sophomore and junior seasons, where he appeared and started in all 40 matches the university played in that span.

In 2023, Harper was one of four Tar Heels to appear and start in all 22 matches and was part of a defensive unit that posted eight shutouts. In his most recent season, Harper also started and appeared in every match, only missing four minutes of play for his side over 18 appearances.

The Melbourne, Australia, born defender has made plenty of stops around the globe in a short period of time. Prior to his time in college, Harper attended and played for The American School in Tokyo, Japan. He currently holds citizenships in Australia, Japan, and England.

TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids 2 sign defender Charlie Harper to an MLS NEXT Pro contract on January 16, 2025.

Charlie Harper

Position: Defender

Pronunciation: CHAR-lee HAR-per

Height: 6-2

Weight: 180

Birthdate: June 6, 2003

Birthplace: Melbourne, Australia

Nationality: Australia

