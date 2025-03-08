Tacoma Defiance Falls 3-2 on the Road to Ventura County FC Friday Night at William Rolland Stadium
March 8, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Tacoma Defiance News Release
THOUSAND OAKS, CALIF. - Tacoma Defiance (0-1-0, 0 points) lost 3-2 to Ventura County FC (1-0-0, 3 points) on Friday night at William Rolland Stadium. Osaze De Rosario scored a brace for Tacoma in the contest, but it was not enough as the club fell on the road in its season opener. Hervé Diese's side next faces The Town FC in its home opener on Friday, March 14 at Starfire Stadium (7:00 p.m PT / Apple TV).
MATCH SUMMARY
Tacoma Defiance 2 - Ventura County FC 3
Friday, March 7, 2025
Venue: William Rolland Stadium
Referee: Corbyn May
Assistants: Cameron Siler, Emmanuel Padilla
Fourth official: Mark Verso
Weather: 52 degrees and clear
SCORING SUMMARY
VCFC - Dylan Vanney 15'
VCFC - Luis Müller (Thomas Musto) 52'
TAC - Osaze De Rosario 56'
VCFC - Dylan Vanney 71' (Luis Müller) 71'
TAC - Osaze De Rosario (Charlie Gaffney) 79'
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
TAC - Birame Diaw (caution) 81'
LINEUPS & STATS
Tacoma Defiance - Jacob Castro; Charlie Gaffney, Leo Burney, Kaito Yamada, Travian Sousa (Birame Diaw 75'); Danny Robles; Peter Kingston, Jackson Khoury (Edson Carli 66'), Yu Tsukanome, Sebastian Gomez (Joonmo Kang 56'); Osaze De Rosario - captain
Substitutes not used: Lars Helleren, Elias Katsaros, Ryan Baer, Etienne Veillard
Total shots: 15
Shots on goal: 3
Fouls: 8
Offside: 0
Corner-kicks: 4
Saves: 3
Ventura County FC - Brady Scott - captain; Jason Bucknor (Ethan Loomis 62'), Mateo Tsakiris, Ascel Essengue (Jose Luis Magana Jr. 62'), Christopher Rindov; Thomas Musto, Jeorgio Kocevski; Sean Karani (Eric Preston 62'), Dylan Vanney (Garcia Vicente 90+1'), Luis Müller (Nadar Jindaoui 74'); Aaron Bibout
Substitutes not used: Owen Pratt, Levon Saribekyan, Enrique Martinez, Ethan Loomis, Gabriel Arnold
Total shots: 15
Shots on goal: 6
Fouls: 11
Offside: 1
Corner-kicks: 7
Saves: 1
- TACOMA DEFIANCE -
