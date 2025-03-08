Tacoma Defiance Falls 3-2 on the Road to Ventura County FC Friday Night at William Rolland Stadium

THOUSAND OAKS, CALIF. - Tacoma Defiance (0-1-0, 0 points) lost 3-2 to Ventura County FC (1-0-0, 3 points) on Friday night at William Rolland Stadium. Osaze De Rosario scored a brace for Tacoma in the contest, but it was not enough as the club fell on the road in its season opener. Hervé Diese's side next faces The Town FC in its home opener on Friday, March 14 at Starfire Stadium (7:00 p.m PT / Apple TV).

MATCH SUMMARY

Tacoma Defiance 2 - Ventura County FC 3

Friday, March 7, 2025

Venue: William Rolland Stadium

Referee: Corbyn May

Assistants: Cameron Siler, Emmanuel Padilla

Fourth official: Mark Verso

Weather: 52 degrees and clear

SCORING SUMMARY

VCFC - Dylan Vanney 15'

VCFC - Luis Müller (Thomas Musto) 52'

TAC - Osaze De Rosario 56'

VCFC - Dylan Vanney 71' (Luis Müller) 71'

TAC - Osaze De Rosario (Charlie Gaffney) 79'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

TAC - Birame Diaw (caution) 81'

LINEUPS & STATS

Tacoma Defiance - Jacob Castro; Charlie Gaffney, Leo Burney, Kaito Yamada, Travian Sousa (Birame Diaw 75'); Danny Robles; Peter Kingston, Jackson Khoury (Edson Carli 66'), Yu Tsukanome, Sebastian Gomez (Joonmo Kang 56'); Osaze De Rosario - captain

Substitutes not used: Lars Helleren, Elias Katsaros, Ryan Baer, Etienne Veillard

Total shots: 15

Shots on goal: 3

Fouls: 8

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 4

Saves: 3

Ventura County FC - Brady Scott - captain; Jason Bucknor (Ethan Loomis 62'), Mateo Tsakiris, Ascel Essengue (Jose Luis Magana Jr. 62'), Christopher Rindov; Thomas Musto, Jeorgio Kocevski; Sean Karani (Eric Preston 62'), Dylan Vanney (Garcia Vicente 90+1'), Luis Müller (Nadar Jindaoui 74'); Aaron Bibout

Substitutes not used: Owen Pratt, Levon Saribekyan, Enrique Martinez, Ethan Loomis, Gabriel Arnold

Total shots: 15

Shots on goal: 6

Fouls: 11

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 7

Saves: 1

