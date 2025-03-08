FC Cincinnati Blanks Toronto FC

March 8, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati defeated Toronto FC, 2-0, Saturday night at TQL Stadium in Matchday 3 of the 2025 MLS season.

The Orange and Blue (2-0-1, 6 pts.) have never conceded a goal to Toronto FC (0-2-1, 1 pt.) at TQL Stadium in five meetings. Under Head Coach Pat Noonan, Cincinnati are undefeated against Toronto (6-0-1).

Cincinnati's offensive barrage was rewarded with a breakthrough goal in the 73rd minute from the penalty spot as Kévin Denkey scored his fourth goal in six matches across all competitions, his second in league play.

FCC doubled the lead in the 88th minute when Yuya Kubo scored his first of the year, finishing off a play from a long ball played in from Evander.

The Orange and Blue are back in action Tuesday, March 11 at Tigres UANL for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 fixture, with a 1-1 aggregate score headed into Estadio Universitario. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET with the broadcast on FS1 and ViX. Fans can listen to the match locally on iHeart Media ESPN 1530 in English and in Spanish on La Mega 101.5 FM.

FC Cincinnati return to MLS play next Saturday, March 15 at Charlotte FC. Kickoff from Bank of America Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m.

AS IT HAPPENED

CIN: Kévin Denkey, PENALTY KICK GOAL - 73' (1-0) - Cincinnati's offensive attack led way to a VAR review and awarded penalty kick as Evander's cross into the box was handled by the extended arm of Toronto defender Tyrese Spicer. The Designated Player Kévin Denkey stutter stepped before calmly shooting to the opposite side of a diving Sean Johnson.

CIN: Yuya Kubo, GOAL - 88' (2-0) - The Orange and Blue put the match out of reach by hitting Toronto FC on a counter. Pavel Bucha backheeled a pass to Evander to start the break. The Brazilian one-time switched the field and hit a cross to a running Yuya Kubo with acres of space. Kubo took one touch and fired a strike past the diving goalkeeper Sean Johnson to double Cincinnati's lead.

GAME NOTES

- FC Cincinnati improve to 8-4-1 all-time against Toronto FC, the club's most wins against any MLS opponent. Under Pat Noonan, Cincinnati are 6-0-1 against TFC.

- FC Cincinnati have never conceded a goal to Toronto FC at TQL Stadium.

- Kévin Denkey became the seventh player in club history to convert a penalty kick in MLS Regular Season play. His goal was the third game-winning PK in the club's MLS history.

- Denkey has recorded a goal contribution in five of his first six matches across all competitions for FC Cincinnati.

- Denkey has scored the winning goal in all three wins for the club this season.

- Yuya Kubo scored his first goal since September 18, 2024 at Minnesota United. The goal marked Kubo's 15th goal in MLS play.

- Evander's assist to Kubo marked his first goal contribution across all competitions this season.

- Roman Celentano netted his 26th career MLS clean sheet, his 33rd in all competitions.

FC CINCINNATI GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati vs Toronto FC

Date: March 11, 2025

Competition: MLS Regular Season

Venue: TQL Stadium | Cincinnati, Ohio

Attendance: 23,088

Kickoff: 7:40 p.m. ET

Weather: 40 degrees, clear

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT

CIN: 0-2-2

TOR: 0-0-0

CIN - Kévin Denkey (PK) 73', Yuya Kubo (Evander, Bucha) 88'

TOR - None

LINEUPS

CIN: Roman Celentano, Lukas Engel (DeAndre Yedlin 60'), Teenage Hadebe (Gilberto Flores 61'), Miles Robinson (C), Alvas Powell, Pavel Bucha, Tah Brian Anunga, Luca Orellano (Evander 61'), Corey Baird (Obinna Nwobodo 84'), Yuya Kubo, Kévin Denkey (Sergio Santos 74')

Substitutes not used: Evan Louro, Stefan Chirila, Gerardo Valenzuela, Stiven Jimenez

Head Coach: Pat Noonan

TOR: Sean Johnson, Nicksoen Gomis (Theo Corbenu 73'), Kevin Long, Zane Monlouis (Derrick Etienne Jr. 85'), Kosi Thompson, Matty Longstaff, Deybi Flores (Alonso Coello 73'), Jonathan Osorio (C), Tyrese Spicer (Lazar Stefanović 74'), Federico Bernardeschi, Ola Brynhildsen (Deandre Kerr 46')

Substitutes not used: Luka Gavran, Kobe Franklin, Markus Cimermancic, Reid Fisher

Head Coach: Robin Fraser

STATS SUMMARY: CIN/TOR

Shots: 13 / 6

Shots on Goal: 8 / 1

Saves: 1 / 6

Corner Kicks: 5 / 4

Fouls: 10 / 8

Offside: 3 / 1

Possession: 56.5 / 43.5

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

TOR - Kosi Thompson (Yellow Card) 6'

CIN - Evander (Yellow Card) 66'

CIN - Alvas Powell (Yellow Card) 90'

OFFICIALS 

Referee: Ismir Pekmic

Ast. Referees: Andrew Bigelow, Jeffrey Swartzel

Fourth Official: Calin Radosav

VAR: Kevin Terry Jr.

AVAR: Brian Dunn

