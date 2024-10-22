Tacoma Defiance Faces North Texas SC in Western Conference Semifinals

October 22, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

TACOMA, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance continues its 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs campaign against North Texas SC on Saturday, October 26 at Choctaw Stadium in the Western Conference Semifinals (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV).

Due to MLS NEXT Pro's Pick-Your-Opponent playoff format, Tacoma - the fourth seed in the Western Conference - was chosen by North Texas, the first seed in the Western Conference. The two sides met once earlier this year, a 2-1 home win for North Texas. St. Louis CITY2 hosts The Town FC in the other Western Conference Semifinals matchup.

Tacoma advanced in the Western Conference Quarterfinals with a 4-0 win over Ventura County FC on Sunday at Starfire Stadium, marking the third consecutive season Tacoma has advanced to the Conference Semifinals. Tacoma reached the Western Conference Final in 2022, falling to St. Louis CITY2.

