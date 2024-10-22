Chicago Fire FC II to Host Columbus Crew 2 in 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference Semifinals

October 22, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC II and MLS NEXT Pro today announced that the Club will host Columbus Crew 2 on Sunday, Oct. 27, at 1 p.m. CT at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Ill. The match at SeatGeek Stadium will be open to the public to attend for free and will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass.

As the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, Chicago is the second-highest seeded team remaining in the conference. With Philadelphia Union 2 selecting eighth-seeded Crown Legacy FC, Chicago was paired with seventh-seeded Columbus Crew 2.

Fire II advanced to the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference Semifinals with a 5-4 victory in a penalty kick shootout against Orlando City B on Sunday, Oct. 20. The two teams battled to a 1-1 draw in regulation and extra time before Chicago scored all five of their penalty kicks to advance to the next round of the playoffs.

Fire captain and 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Golden Boot winner David Poreba scored Chicago's lone goal in regulation before finishing the team's first penalty kick of the shootout. Also scoring their penalty kicks were Harold Osorio, Peter Soudan, Vitaliy Hlyut and Jean Diouf.

