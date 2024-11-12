Tacoma Defiance Announces Roster Decisions to Conclude 2024 Season

November 12, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

TACOMA, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance today announced that it is exercising the 2025 contract options of six players, putting the club's roster at 10 players heading into the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season. Following Tacoma's exit in Western Conference Semifinals of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs, Defiance has now officially entered the 2024-2025 offseason, with preparations underway for the next campaign.

"I would like to congratulate the entire Tacoma Defiance staff on a successful campaign in 2024," said Sounders FC Director of Development Wade Webber. "In his first season leading Defiance, Hervé Diese and his staff continued the club's tradition of a player-centric, development-first environment, which is evidenced by yet another player making the jump to the First Team. We are excited to continue the work in 2025."

The following players saw their options exercised for 2024: Osaze De Rosario, Lars Helleren, Elias Katsaros, Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Antino Lopez and Yu Tsukanome. Four additional players are under contract for next season: Chris Aquino, Snyder Brunell, Sebastian Gomez and Antonio Herrera.

Tacoma declined the contract options for Burke Fahling and Pedro Rodrigues. Additionally, Brian Aguilar, Blake Bowen, Gio Miglietti, Owen O'Malley and Travian Sousa are all out of contract. Sousa remains in active discussions with the club.

After earning the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 13-10-5 regular-season record, Defiance advanced past Ventura County FC before being eliminated by North Texas SC in the Western Conference Semifinals. North Texas SC won the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Cup, defeating Philadelphia Union II 3-2 on Saturday, November 9.

CURRENT TACOMA DEFIANCE ROSTER

GOALKEEPERS (1): Lars Helleren

DEFENDERS (3): Elias Katsaros, Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Antino Lopez

MIDFIELDERS (4): Chris Aquino, Snyder Brunell, Sebastian Gomez, Antonio Herrera

FORWARDS (2): Osaze De Rosario, Yu Tsukanome

