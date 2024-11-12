Chicago Fire FC II Parts Ways with Head Coach Ludovic Taillandier

November 12, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chicago Fire FC II News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC II today announced that the Club has parted ways with Head Coach Ludovic Taillandier.

"As we begin to focus on next season and our long-term objectives, we felt it was the right time to make a change in leadership," said Chicago Fire FC II General Manager Alex Boler. "I'd like to thank Ludo for all his hard work and contributions to the Club, not only as the first head coach of Fire II, but throughout his entire five-year tenure with the organization. He is a true professional and I wish him nothing but the best for the future."

Taillandier led the MLS NEXT Pro side of the Club since the team's inaugural season in 2022, guiding Fire II to a 28-27-25-12 regular season record over the course of three seasons and to the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs in 2023 and 2024.

Prior to leading Chicago Fire II, Taillandier was head coach of the Chicago Fire Academy U-19 squad that won the inaugural 2021 MLS NEXT Cup with a 1-0 victory against Solar SC. The France native originally joined the Fire in 2019 with 18 years of experience as a head coach and technical director.

