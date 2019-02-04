T-Bones Offer a "Superâ? Value for Fans

February 4, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City T-Bones News Release





KANSAS CITY, Kan. - From the time of the first pitch on June 6, 2003, the T-Bones have consistently held to the mantra of affordable, family-friendly entertainment. Yesterday's Super Bowl, with its unique wallet-friendly concessions menu reinforced that.

Big-league sports and entertainment event prices have skyrocketed in recent years, often to significant customer backlash. With that in mind, the NFL Atlanta Falcons and their home Mercedes Benz Stadium, site of the Super Bowl LIII may have taken a page from the "minor league" playbook.

Atlanta has done what other teams might think borders on crazy. The Falcons have come up with creative pricing to save the fans money, helping to increase their experience. Two years ago, the Falcons slashed food and beverage prices in half, and fan experience satisfaction has grown exponentially.

This model of affordability may be rare in sports, but it has been the foundation of the Kansas City T-Bones model and part of the #FunWellDone experience since the team put down their roots in the Village West area of Kansas City, Kansas.

"Our model has always been built upon affordability. And in fact, we never even compared pricing against the big leagues- our best comparison has been a night at the movies. Sixteen years ago, our prices compared favorably, and even more so today," said Adam Ehlert President of the Kansas City T-Bones.

The T-Bones have been a leader in the entertainment field for many years, offering fans affordable family fun with the same creative pricing to enhance the fan experience. Free parking, game tickets that start at just $6.50, and everyday concession items that include $2.50 hot dogs and $4 beer options are a nightly occurrence at T-Bones Stadium. A current Championship Family Meal Deal mini plan is on sale for the 2019 season for just $40, for a family of four (includes 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 Coca-Colas/water products).

"As the food concessionaire at T-Bones Stadium, we understand the importance of creating an affordable experience for all guests. There is no better way to enjoy baseball than to do so with a glove in one hand and a $2.50 hot dog in the other. Other promotions peppering the calendar include "Kids eat free Sundays" and "Throwdown Thursdays" in which Hot Dogs and Beer are available for $1.50," said Aaron Mears, Concessions General Manager of Spectra, the food concessionaire at T-Bones Stadium.

Fans will not have to wait long to see this familiar Kansas City affordable model in action. The T-Bones 17th season of "Fun Well Done" is set for to begin Friday May 17th with opening day at T-Bones Stadium when the T-Bones host the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks.

Full and half-season 2019 ticket packages, as well as mini plans, are on sale now online or by calling (913) 328-5618 or visiting the T-Bones Stadium offices. Group ticket sales are also on sale now!

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from February 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.