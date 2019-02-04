Goldeyes Add Firepower to Bullpen

February 4, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release





WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes strengthened their bullpen on Monday, re-signing right-handed pitcher Victor Capellan and signing left-handed pitcher Jose Jose.

Capellan (pronounced KAP-ee-ahn) played a critical role on the Goldeyes' 2016 and 2017 American Association championship teams, and returns to Winnipeg for a fourth season. The Monte Cristi, Dominican Republic native was 4-4 with a 3.23 ERA last year, while finishing second in the league in saves (22) and tied for sixth in appearances (47). The 22 saves also tied a Goldeyes' single-season record that had stood since 2004. In 47.1 innings, Capellan allowed just 39 hits (.222 opponent's batting average), 11 walks, and two home runs. The 29-year-old right-hander struck out 53 batters, and holds the American Association all-time record for strikeouts per nine innings at 11.4 (minimum 200.0 innings pitched).

Capellan heads into his 12th season of professional baseball, and is 27-28 lifetime with 44 saves and a 3.63 ERA in 359 appearances, all of them in relief. Capellan has struck out 511 batters in 456.0 career innings for an average of 10.1 strikeouts per nine frames. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound sidearmer was originally signed by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2007 as an international free agent. Capellan reached the Triple-A level in 2012 where he helped the Reno Aces win both the Pacific Coast League title and the Triple-A National Championship Game. Capellan pitched in all 10 of the Goldeyes' playoff victories from 2016-17, combining for 28 strikeouts in 19.1 postseason innings. Entering 2019, Capellan ranks fifth in American Association history with 196 appearances. Right-hander Dustin Cameron holds the current record at 220.

"I'm pleased to announce the addition of Victor and Jose to our roster," said Goldeyes' manager Rick Forney. "They are both coming off fantastic seasons closing games in the American Association. By adding Victor and Jose to go along with (Jack) Charleston, (Devin) Raftery, (Dylan) Thompson, and (Brandon) Bingel, we feel like we have a pretty good bullpen situation heading into camp."

Jose was 3-3 with 11 saves and a 3.80 ERA for the Lincoln Saltdogs last year in one start and 33 relief appearances. A native of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic, Jose struck out 40 and walked 14 in 42.2 innings. Jose did not allow an earned run in 26 of his 33 relief outings, and assumed the closer's role in June after beginning the year as a setup man. Opposing left-handed batters hit .175 against Jose (7-for-40), which included only one extra-base hit. Jose finished the season in the Atlantic League where he struck out nine in seven and one-third innings for the Somerset Patriots.

Like Capellan, Jose was originally signed by the Diamondbacks as an international free agent in 2009. In 10 years of professional baseball, Jose is 14-26 with 27 saves and a 3.12 ERA in 241 appearances, 237 of them in relief. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound left-hander has averaged 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a professional, and has held opposing left-handed batters to a .218 average (293 AB). Now 28 years of age, Jose reached Triple-A with the Miami Marlins in 2015, and has held the opposition to a career .228 average with two outs and runners in scoring position (167 AB).

Additionally, the Goldeyes officially signed right-handed pitcher Devin Raftery to a contract. Raftery was acquired last week in a trade with the Saltdogs.

The Goldeyes now have 17 players under contract for the 2019 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 28 players during spring training, which begins May 4th.

2019 Winnipeg Goldeyes Signings

CF Reggie Abercrombie

RHP Mitchell Aker

RHP Brandon Bingel

RHP Victor Capellan

RHP Jack Charleston

RHP Tyler Garkow

OF James Harris

LHP Jose Jose

IF Kevin Lachance

LHP Mitchell Lambson

SS Adrian Marin

LHP Kevin McGovern

1B Correlle Prime

RHP Devin Raftery

OF Josh Romanski

RHP Dylan Thompson

C Louis Touron

Notes: Capellan did not allow an earned run in 36 of his 47 appearances in 2018...during his five years in the American Association, right-handed batters have hit just .200 against Capellan in 529 at bats...Capellan has held the opposition to a .236 career average with runners in scoring position (537 AB) and a .198 average with two outs and runners in scoring position (268 AB)...Cameron (220), Mark Haynes (209), Kris Regas (201), and Chad Povich (200) rank ahead of Capellan on the American Association's all-time appearances list...Oscar Montero saved 22 games for the Goldeyes in 2004...Goldeyes' outfielder Grant Heyman accounted for the lone extra-base hit from a left-handed batter against Jose last year...Jose has also held right-handed batters to a .221 average as a professional (953 AB)

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2019 season on May 16th against the Texas AirHogs on the road. The Goldeyes' 2019 home opener is scheduled for Friday, May 24th versus the Kansas City T-Bones. 2019 season tickets, 10-game mini packs, and group tickets are on sale now. For more information, call the Goldeyes' office at (204) 982-BASE, or visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from February 4, 2019

Goldeyes Add Firepower to Bullpen - Winnipeg Goldeyes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.