T-Bones Mourn Loss of Gallagher

December 7, 2018 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City T-Bones News Release





KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City T-Bones are saddened to hear the news of the passing of former Manager Al Gallagher. Known affectionately as "Dirty Al" Gallagher served the organization as Manager of the Duluth-Superior Dukes in 2002 and followed the franchise when the team moved to Kansas City, serving as the T-Bones' first manager from 2003-2006.

"Dirty Al was a friend, mentor, wonderful character and an absolute gentleman. He and Nancy had a significant impact on thousands of lives, mine included. I am very sad about his passing, but I'm thankful for the years we spent together," said T-Bones President Adam Ehlert.

Gallagher led the T-Bones to their first playoff appearance in Kansas City in 2004, going 48-48, and he would post a T-Bones record of 181-194 in the KC dugout. He managed the 2006 Northern League All-Star game hosted by the T-Bones in KCK. Kansas City was one of the stops on what was a long career in baseball for Gallagher, a career that included two seasons (1980-1981) as the manager of the legendary Durham Bulls for the Atlanta Braves in the Carolina League.

American Association Commissioner Miles Wolff recalled a long history with Gallagher, dating back to those Durham days: "'Dirty Al' Gallagher was agreat baseball man and one of the most colorful personalities in the game. He made the Durham Bulls, a team I owned, one of the top teams in baseball. When he came to independent baseball, he provided color and enthusiasm that helped make the independent game a special experience. We will miss him." Wolff had personally recommended Gallagher as a managerial candidate to new Duluth owner John Ehlert in 2001.

Alan Mitchell Edward George Patrick Henry Gallagher was born (he was an only child, but his parents had been hopeful for three boys) October 19th, 1945 in San Francisco and was a first-round pick (14th overall) by the San Francisco Giants in 1965 out of Santa Clara University. He would spend four seasons in the Big Leagues in his native state as a player for the San Francisco Giants (1970-1973) and then the California Angels (1973). He played 442 games, hitting .263 with 11 home runs and 130 career RBIs. In 1971, Gallagher hit a career high .277 for the San Francisco Giants and played in a career high 136 games. His minor league career began in 1965 at AA Springfield, and he would reach AAA in 1969 with Phoenix before reaching the Majors in 1970.

Following his playing career, Gallagher spent seven seasons as a minor league manager with the Atlanta Braves, Cleveland Indians and the California Angles organizations from 1978-1984. Gallagher stepped away from the dugout for three seasons but returned to independent baseball in 1998 with the Madison Black Wolf in the Northern League and wrapped up his career in 2012 with the McAllen Thunder in the North American League.

