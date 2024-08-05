T-Birds Name Taylor Makin as Assistant Coach

KENT, Wash. - The Seattle Thunderbirds are excited to announce the hiring of Taylor Makin as Assistant Coach. Makin will be joining Head Coach Matt O'Dette and Assistant Coach Carter Cochrane on the bench for the 2024-25 season.

"We are excited to welcome Taylor and his family to the Thunderbirds organization," said head coach Matt O'Dette. "Taylor is a great fit for our team. He comes with championship experience, and values that align with the T-Birds organization. Taylor is a fantastic addition to our coaching staff, and we can't wait to get started working towards our team goals."

Makin has spent the past 3 seasons as Assistant Coach to the Brooks Bandits of the BCHL. Makin brings an impressive resume to the Thunderbirds, having played 6 seasons combined with the Prince George Cougars and Vancouver Giants. He moved into a season with the Bandits before playing 5 seasons with Acadia University. Apon Graduation, Makin spent a year in France and concluded his playing career with the Evansville Thunderbolts.

