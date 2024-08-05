Schmidt, Canada Kick off Hlinka Gretzky Cup Monday Night vs. Switzerland

August 5, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants News Release









Vancouver Giants forward Cameron Schmidt

(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton) Vancouver Giants forward Cameron Schmidt(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton)

Edmonton Alta. - Vancouver Giants forward Cameron Schmidt and Hockey Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Team begin their Gold Medal defence at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup tonight against Switzerland at 6:30 p.m. PT at Rogers Place.

Schmidt was named to the team last week, after attending Summer Selection Camp from July 27-30 in Calgary. He is one of nine players on the roster who helped Canada White win a gold medal at the 2023 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, scoring the Golden Goal against the United States last November.

Canada played two pre-tournament games, during which Schmidt recorded four points. On August 1, he had a pair of assists in a win over Slovakia and on August 3, he scored a goal and added a helper in a loss to Czechia.

Monday's contest is the first of three preliminary-round games, as Canada will also face Slovakia on Tuesday and Sweden on Wednesday.

Canada has won 24 of the 31 summer U18 tournaments that it has participated in, including the last two in a row.

Canada and Switzerland last met one year ago in the preliminary round in Trencin, Slovakia, a 5-0 win for Canada. The last meeting at the U18 level came in the spring in the preliminary round at the 2024 IIHF U18 World Championship. Porter Martone had a hat trick in that one, and Canada rode a seven-goal second period to an 8-1 victory.

Tune In

Puck drop on Monday is set for 6:30 p.m. PT in Edmonton. TSN and RDS, the official broadcast partners of Hockey Canada, will broadcast all games from Edmonton; please check local listings for more details.

Images from this story

