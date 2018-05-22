T-Birds' Mascot Boomer Takes Home Howdy Award for Hospitality Excellence

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds took home some hardware at the 23rd Annual Howdy Awards for Hospitality Excellence on Monday night at the Sheraton Springfield Monarch Place Hotel. The awards, presented by the Greater Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau, recognize top-of-the-line workers across a number hospitality categories.

Thunderbirds mascot Boomer captured the Howdy Award for Hospitality Excellence in the Attractions category, the first such award in the history of the franchise. Accepting the award on Boomer's behalf was Jim Syner.

"We'd like to thank our friends at the GSCVB for recognizing the hardest working mascot in the AHL, Boomer, with a Howdy Award," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "Boomer has been a pillar of our community, bringing a smile to so many faces over our first two seasons. We want to thank our community partners who have welcomed Boomer to the more than 200 appearances he made this past season. We look forward to seeing Boomer and our fans at many more events this summer and into next season."

Among Boomer's many travels, the Thunderbirds mascot has been a fixture at a number of high-profile events, including the Parade of the Big Balloons, the Big E, and the Thunderbirds Stick to Reading program.

This summer, Boomer will continue to be seen on a frequent basis. He will be taking part in the Ludlow and Northampton Memorial Day parades, as well as the East Longmeadow 4th of July parade. On June 6, Boomer will also be making his first ever trip to Fenway Park as part of Massachusetts Day at the Red Sox game.

Organizations and event coordinators interested in having Boomer visit this summer can click here to submit their written request to the Thunderbirds front office.

