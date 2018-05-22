Senators Sign Sieloff to Two-Year, Two-Way Extension

The Ottawa Senators announced today that the club has signed defenceman Patrick Sieloff to a two-year, two-way contract extension. The contract will carry an annual value of $675,000 in the National Hockey League and $125,000 in the American Hockey League in year one and $725,000 in the NHL and $170,000 in the AHL in year two.

Sieloff, 24, set professional career highs by appearing in 58 games and recording 108 penalty minutes, while scoring one goal and earning nine assists for the Belleville Senators, where he was named the team's defenceman of the year, in 2017-18. He was recalled to Ottawa on one occasion, ahead of the Senators home game on March 20 against Florida, and scored once in his only NHL game of the season that evening. In doing so, he became the first player in NHL history to score at least one goal in each of his first two games with two separate teams.

A native of Superior, Mich., Sieloff has appeared in 212 career AHL contests, 102 of which have been with three separate Calgary Flames' affiliates while the remaining 110 were with the B-Sens, recording 38 points (seven goals, 29 assists) and 333 penalty minutes.

Originally drafted by the Flames with their second-round pick (42nd overall) at the 2012 NHL Draft, Sieloff was acquired by Ottawa in exchange for forward Alex Chiasson on June 27, 2016. He made his NHL debut with Calgary during the 2015-16 season, recording one goal and two penalty minutes in his first NHL game on April 9, 2016.

