Three Senators Medal at IIHF Worlds

May 22, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





Filip Gustavsson and Magnus Paarjarvi both won gold at the IIHF World Championships for Sweden after beating Switzerland in the gold medal game.

Sweden won 3-2 in a shootout to claim its second straight IIHF Worlds gold medal. Gustavsson never saw action during the tournament while Paarjarvi tallied three goals in 10 games.

In the bronze medal game, the USA beat Canada 4-1 giving Colin White another medal to add to his collection while Thomas Chabot and Jean-Gabriel Pageau missed out on some hardware.

White notched a pair of goals and an assist in 10 games for the USA while Pageau had a goal and four assists in 10 games for Canada. Chabot added one assist in six contests.

Christian Jaros and Slovakia failed to make it out of the group stages of the tournament.

