Syracuse Mets to Host Second Annual Meet the Syracuse Mets Preseason Fundraiser

March 7, 2020 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release





SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets will once again host a fundraising event which will also give fans their first opportunity to meet the 2020 Syracuse Mets players and coaching staff before the season. Meet the Syracuse Mets will take place on Tuesday, April 7th at Embassy Suites Destiny USA from 5:00 p.m. - 8 p.m. This Meet the Syracuse Mets dinner will benefit the Challenger Baseball League and District 8 Little League.

"This event was a hit last year, and we are excited to do it again," said General Manager Jason Smorol. "It's a fun opportunity for our fans to interact with the players like no other event we do. Plus, we get to continue to raise awareness for great organizations like the Challengers and District 8 Little League."

Meet the Syracuse Mets is an opportunity for fans to meet and dine with the 2020 Syracuse Mets team. Tickets for the event are $100 for adults and $75 for children 12 & under. Fans will be randomly seated at a table with at least one Syracuse Mets player and/or coach. Tables are available for $900 and seat nine people plus a player or coach. Seating is limited, and only 30 tables will be sold. The first hour of the night includes a silent auction, complimentary hors d'oeuvres, and a cash bar. The event continues with a sit-down full dinner with the team being introduced, player interviews, and a Q&A opportunity to follow.

The silent auction features autographed items, NBT Bank Stadium memorabilia, and items from local CNY businesses and organizations. The proceeds of the silent auction will benefit Challenger Baseball and District 8 Little League.

Meet the Syracuse Mets is presented by by NBT Bank, Coca-Cola, and Embassy Suite Destiny USA.

Tickets for Meet the Mets will go on sale Monday, March 16th at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium and over the phone during regular office hours (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Fans can also purchase tickets to any regular season home game at NBT Bank Stadium to see the Syracuse Mets in action.

The CNY Challenger Baseball League is the nations largest baseball league that provides the opportunity for children and adults of all mental and physical capabilities to play. http://syracusechallengerbaseball.com/

District 8 Little League covers 28 leagues including girls' softball and provides an excellent outlet of clean, competitive baseball fun for our community.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 7, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.