Syracuse Mets Announce the Return of Super Pack Tickets in 2020

March 7, 2020 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release





SYRACUSE, NY - This season, fans can guarantee that they get the giveaway items they want by purchasing Super Packs: a ticket option that includes a ticket to the game, food, beverage, and the giveaway item that day.

Super Packs cost just $30 for a Reserved Box seat or $32 for a Premium Field Box seat. Each Super Pack includes one ticket to the game, a hot dog, a draft beer or medium soda, a box of popcorn, and it guarantees an individual the giveaway item for that day's game. Super Packs are limited to just 200 per game, so fans should buy them as soon as possible.

Super Packs are available for 11 games at NBT Bank Stadium this season:

Saturday, May 16th - Guarantees an Armed Forces Day replica jersey

Saturday, June 20th - Guarantees a Moses Fleetwood Walker bobblehead

Friday, July 10th - Guarantees a Top Gun Tim Tebow bobblehead

Saturday, July 11th - Guarantees a Ted and Amy bobblehead

Saturday, July 25th - Guarantees a Fort Drum 10th Mountain Division replica jersey

Friday, August 7th - Guarantees a Salt City Mets replica jersey

Saturday, August 8th - Guarantees a Star Wars light sword

Sunday, August 9th - Guarantees a Jason Grilli bobblehead

Friday, August 21st - Guarantees a Salt Potato jersey

Saturday, August 22nd - Guarantees a Salt Potato wedding bobblehead

Saturday, August 29th - Guarantees a Darryl Strawberry bobblehead

For more information on Super Packs or to purchase them, fans can visit https://www.milb.com/syracuse/tickets/superpacks. Super Packs, Season Tickets, and individual game tickets can all be purchased at the Syracuse Mets Ticket Office or over the phone, 315-474-7833, during regular business hours (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.), or online anytime at SyracuseMets.com.

The Syracuse Mets open the 2020 season on the road on Thursday, April 9th against the Pawtucket Red Sox. Syracuse's home opener is on Friday, April 17th at NBT Bank Stadium against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

