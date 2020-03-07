Syracuse Mets Announce Packed 2020 Promotional Schedule

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets are excited to announce the promotional schedule for the 2020 season, featuring fan favorites and new special guest appearances throughout the season. The Mets 2020 home opener is on Friday, April 17th at 2:05 p.m. against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders with a Trapper Hat giveaway, presented by Gannon Pest Control for the first 1,500 fans through the gates.

The Syracuse Mets promotional schedule features 21 fireworks extravaganzas, multiple national entertainment acts and special guests, promotional giveaways, and discounts on food and beverage on six of the seven days of the week.

"Nobody does what we do as far as entertaining our fans," said Syracuse Mets General Manager Jason Smorol. "We are the most affordable, most exiting, fun-filled event in Central New York."

Some highlights from the 2020 Promotional Schedule include:

4/17-4/19 - Opening Weekend features a Trapper Hat Giveaway on Friday, presented by Gannon Pest Control, Magnet Schedule giveaway on Saturday, presented by Cryomech, and Poster Giveaway on Sunday, presented by CSEA

5/2 - Special guest appearance by former professional wrestler Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat, presented by Labatt

5/16 - Armed Forces Day on Lockheed Martin Family Day with Stars and Stripes jersey giveaway, presented by Lockheed Martin

6/6 - Little League Night with youth orange alternate jersey giveaway, presented by Hofmann and Northwestern Mutual

6/20 - Negro League Centennial Celebration with a Moses Fleetwood Walker bobblehead giveaway, presented by NBT Bank

6/21 - Father's Day with an autograph session with Dwier Brown from Field of Dreams, presented by Catholic Diocese of Syracuse

7/10 - Top Gun Night with Top Gun Tim Tebow bobblehead giveaway, presented by Procopio Real Estate

7/11 - St. Joseph's Health Heart Health Awareness Night with special guest appearance by Tyler's Balancing Act and a Ted & Amy bobblehead giveaway

7/25 - Army/Navy Game with a Fort Drum 10th Mountain Division jersey giveaway

8/7 - Salt City Mets Night, featuring a Salt City Mets replica jersey giveaway

8/21-8/23 - Salt Potatoes Power Move Weekend, featuring a bobblehead giveaway, presented by Coca-Cola

8/28 - Office Night, featuring actor Leslie David Baker (Stanley) coming to NBT Bank Stadium

8/29 - Faith and Family Night, featuring an appearance and autograph session by Darryl Strawberry and a Darryl Strawberry bobblehead giveaway

In addition to these new and exciting promotions in 2020, fan favorites like the Zooperstars!, BirdZerk!, $1 Thursdays, Kids Eat Free Sundays with postgame run the bases, five Meet the Mets Days, and Wall of Fame Day will return.

For a complete and up-to-date list of all 2020 promotions, please visit SyracuseMets.com.

Tickets for all the 2020 Syracuse Mets season are available now at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium, over the phone during regular office hours (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.), or online anytime at SyracuseMets.com.

