Syracuse Mets Release 2023 Promotional Schedule Details

March 6, 2023







SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets released their full promotional schedule at Saturday's Open House. The list of promotions for the upcoming season is below. The full list of promotions and all updates are listed at SyracuseMets.com.

April Promotions

Thursday, April 4th - Trapper Hat Giveaway (Gannon Pest Control)

Saturday, April 8th - Magnet Schedule Giveaway (Safe Harbor Wills and Trusts)

Sunday, April 9th - Easter with the Easter Bunny and an Easter Brunch

Tuesday, April 18th - Bark in the Park #1 - Dog Towel Giveaway (Aloft, Peaceful Pets, & Shaughnessy's Irish Pub)

Thursday, April 20th - College Day

Saturday, April 22nd - Earth Day Celebration with Mystery Bobblehead Giveaway

May Promotions

Thursday, May 4th - May the 4th Be With You - Buy Local Night #1 (CH Insurance)

Friday, May 5th - Cinco de Mayo - Copa de la Diversión #1, featuring the Congueros de Syracuse

Saturday, May 6th - Military Appreciation Day - Stars & Stripes Jersey Giveaway (Visions Federal Credit Union)

Tuesday, May 23rd - Bark in the Park #2 - Dog Towel Giveaway (Aloft, Peaceful Pets, & Shaughnessy's Irish Pub)

Wednesday, May 24th - Education Day #1 - 11:05 a.m. first pitch

Friday, May 26th - Memorial Day Weekend Celebration with Fireworks

Saturday, May 27th - Memorial Day Weekend Celebration - T-Shirt Giveaway and Fireworks (Coca-Cola)

Sunday, May 28th - Memorial Day Weekend Celebration - Special Sunday Night Fireworks

June Promotions

Wednesday, June 7th - Education Day #2 - 11:05 a.m. first pitch

Thursday, June 8th - 2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration - Rajai Davis Appearance and Autographs and Commemorative Baseball Giveaway (Loretto and Nissan)

Friday, June 9th - Shut Out Cancer Night, featuring Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act (Upstate Cancer Center)

Saturday, June 10th - Little League Night - Pregame Parade - Youth Jersey Giveaway and Postgame Fireworks (Hofmann and Northwestern Mutual)

Sunday, June 11th - Marvel Super Hero™ Day, featuring Ant Man - Safe Kids Day (Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital and Perry's Ice Cream)

Wednesday, June 28th - Good Neighbor Day (Northland Communications)

Thursday, June 29th - 8th Annual Pride Night - Pride Jersey Giveaway (Northwestern Mutual) - Pride Night Flag Giveaway (Nissan)

Friday, June 30th - Strike Out Stroke Night (Upstate Comprehensive Stroke Center)

July Promotions

Saturday, July 1st - Independence Day Weekend Celebration - Saranac Pint Glass Giveaway and Postgame Fireworks (Saranac)

Sunday, July 2nd - Independence Day Weekend Celebration, featuring BirdZerk! - Special Sunday Night Fireworks (National Grid)

Monday - Independence Day Weekend Celebration, featuring the ZOOperstars! - Postgame Fireworks Extravaganza (Coors Light)

Friday, July 14th - Duel of the Dishes - Donate Life Awareness Night - Postgame Fireworks (Donate Life)

Saturday, July 15th - Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night, featuring Black Panther - Postgame Fireworks and Buy Local Night #2 (CH Insurance)

Sunday, July 16th - ALS Awareness Day (ALS Association, Upstate NY Chapter)

Saturday, July 22nd - Copa de la Diversión #2, featuring the Congueros de Syracuse - Francisco Álvarez Bobblehead Giveaway - Postgame Fireworks (Embassy Suites)

August Promotions

Wednesday, August 2nd - Camp Day - 12:05 p.m. first pitch

Friday, August 4th - Marvel Super Hero™ Night, featuring Thor - Avengers 60th Anniversary Hat Giveaway - Postgame Fireworks (IBEW Local 43 Electricians Union/NECA

Saturday, August 5th - Wall of Fame Induction Ceremony - NBT Bank Stadium Replica Giveaway - Postgame Fireworks (NBT Bank)

Friday, August 18th - Faith and Family Night, featuring Darryl Strawberry - Postgame Fireworks (Mission Syracuse)

Thursday, August 24th - Salt Potatoes Power Move Weekend

Friday, August 25th - Salt Potatoes Power Move Weekend

Saturday, August 26th - Salt Potatoes Power Move Weekend - Salt City Salt Potatoes "Mashup" Jersey Giveaway (Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast)

Sunday, August 27th - Salt Potatoes Power Move Weekend

September Promotions

Tuesday, September 5th - Bark in the Park #3 (Aloft, Peaceful Pets, and Shaughnessy's Irish Pub)

Thursday, September 7th - Copa de la Diversión #3, featuring the Congueros de Syracuse (Nissan)

Saturday, September 9th - Star Wars Night - Postgame Fireworks

Thursday, September 21st - Irish Night - Irish Jersey Giveaway

Friday, September 22nd - Youth Soccer Night

Saturday, September 23rd - Italian Night - Italian Jersey Giveaway - Postgame Fireworks

Sunday, September 24th - Frederick J. Karle Fan Appreciation Day

Opening Day for the Syracuse Mets is scheduled for Friday, March 31st at Worcester. Syracuse's home opener is Tuesday, April 4th at 2:05 p.m. at NBT Bank Stadium against the Rochester Red Wings. Individual game tickets, season tickets, Flex Plans, and Flex Plan Plus Plans are all available now. The Onondaga Coach Ticket Office is open Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets for the 2023 season in-person, over the phone at 315-474-7833, or online anytime at SyracuseMets.com.

